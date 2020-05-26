Warm weather warning for dog owners

Temperatures are set to reach the mid-20s with the warmer weather persisting into the weekend.

Dogs Trust Ireland has asked owners to be extra vigilant as people spend more and more time in their back gardens due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The charity warned that older, overweight or flat-faced dogs such as pugs are more at risk of getting heatstroke.

Signs of heatstroke in dogs include excessive panting, red gums and tongue, heavy salivation, vomiting or diarrhoea, lack of co-ordination or loss of consciousness.

Deborah Martin, campaigns manager with Dogs Trust Ireland, said: “This summer, we are appealing to owners to walk their dogs at cooler times of the day such as early morning and late evening as dogs can’t cool themselves down the same way as humans can.

“Just a few minutes in a hot car can be fatal to your dog with temperatures inside rising from 22 to 33 degrees in just 10 minutes.

“Even if the car is parked in the shade and the windows are left down, it does very little to keep the car cool.

“Dogs should never be left alone in a car, even a few minutes can prove fatal.”

Ms Martin advises pet owners to take water with them if they are bringing their dog for a walk but to avoid taking them out if it is too hot.

She said: “If you think it’s too warm to walk your dog, don’t bring them out, a missed walk or two is much better than risking potentially fatal heatstroke for your dog.