Residents born and bred in south Down complained to the News Letter this week that they had received letters from the Southern Health Trust asking them to prove they were entitled to free NHS treatment.

The Department of Health (DOH) responded that it is taking action to identify NHS patients who may not be entitled to free treatment and to charge them accordingly.

It added that publicly funded health care is only available to people who are "ordinarily resident" in NI or to "eligible visitors".

Former South Down DUP MLA Jim Wells, who was health minister from 2014-15, said he welcomed efforts to stamp out NHS fraud.

"I certainly welcome what they're doing," he told the News Letter. "I would be regularly visiting A&E in Daisy Hill with constituents and clearly there are people there with accents that strike me as being from Louth or Monaghan."

He said they often look like they have "had a drunken fight or something" and he did not expect A&E staff who patch them up to demand ID at 2am in the morning when under serious pressure.

"In border areas, it's quite common for folk from the Republic to present themselves for NHS care,” he said. “Of course, there's no charge in the north, but in the Republic it is very different because they either have to pay or produce their medical insurance."

However the former MLA, who is now a member of the TUV, felt it would be much easier to check NHS eligibility from southern residents who are asking for non-emergency elective treatment.

It is difficult to find an alternative way to check patients other than writing to them, he said; The electoral register can only be used for that purpose, and it is very difficult to get cooperation from other departments to use tax, National Insurance numbers, passport or driving licence data to verify patient identities, he said. Plus, doing so could trigger 'Big Brother' concerns about centralising personal data.

"When I was minister there were clearly an awful lot of patients in somewhere like Daisy Hill that we couldn't really tie down as to where they were from.

"They would often give an address of a relative in the north where people with similar names may be living."

He believes it is only a serious problem in border hospitals in Londonderry, Enniskillen and Newry but not in more central or northern parts of the Province.

A lot of other EU nationals are already covered for NHS costs, he says. Although some are expected to pay around £2000 a year it is very difficult to enforce, he added.

The Health and Social Care Business Services Organisation published an annual report from its Counter Fraud and Probity Services in 2010/11.

It estimated that patient fraud and error cost the taxpayer £2.2 million in Northern Ireland in that year.

It said studies at that time indicate that between 3 – 6% of global healthcare budgets are at risk to fraudulent and corrupt practices. “Even a 1% loss could put £40 million of our healthcare budget at risk."