Welcome for new Greenisland pitch

Ulster Unionist Cllr. Andrew Wilson has welcomed the completion of work at Greenisland’s new 3G pitch.

Cllr. Wilson, who chairs Greenisland Regeneration Group, said: “Delivering the project was a collective effort from the football club and council. “The club have been very proactive in securing the Sport NI funding and that strengthened the case to try and secure the additional funding through the council rates process.

“The club committee deserve a lot of praise for their work over a number of years.

“The facility will be a welcome addition to our area and focus should now move to other projects as outlined in the Masterplan such as the community centre.”