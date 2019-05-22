Women’s Aid charity to hold sponsored walk

Women’s Aid ABCLN is holding a sponsored walk on Saturday May 25, starting at 10.30 am.

Participants will be walking from the Larne Promenade to Carnfunnock Country Park.

The event is taking place during the charity’s ‘Make It Better Week’ to help raise funds for children affected by domestic violence.

Starting at Larne Leisure Centre, the four mile walk (or eight miles return) heads out along the promenade and follows the Coast Road and Drains Bay to Carnfunnock, where refreshments will be served.

Organiser Fay Tilson said: “Often the smallest victims of domestic violence are the biggest. Women’s Aid ABCLN aims to provide a safe place for children free from violence, abuse and threat.

“To register today and request your sponsorship form, call 073 95 796572 or simply email events@womensaidabcln.org. Together we can make it better for children affected by domestic violence.”