Asthma + Lung Northern Ireland in call for tighter regulations on wood burning stoves

A new report calling for stricter regulations on wood-burning stoves and urging the Executive to raise public awareness about the health risks of pollutants from domestic burning, has been released by Asthma + Lung UK Northern Ireland.

It said air pollution from wood burning has steadily increased in the last 30 years, to the point where it is now the largest source of fine particulate matter (PM2.5) pollution in Northern Ireland. Across the UK, there has been a 89 per cent increase in PM2.5 emissions from wood burning as a fuel since 2010.

Particulate matter (PM2.5) consists of fine particles that, once in the air, are harmful to human health. These are particles with a diameter of less than 2.5 micrometres that can penetrate deeper into the lungs, the heart and blood stream. If you already have a lung condition, are elderly or very young - prolonged or even short term, exposure can be harmful. It has also been linked to the increased likelihood of developing lung and heart conditions, cancer, strokes, mental health issues and dementia.

Asthma + Lung Northern Ireland is urging the Northern Ireland Executive to take bold steps to address air pollution from domestic burning, which poses significant risks to public health, especially for those with lung conditions.

Key recommendations of the report include:

Awareness raising: Launch a national campaign on the health impacts of air pollution, with clear guidance for households using wood-burning stoves or open fires.

Ban Harmful Fuels: Prohibit the sale of the most polluting fuels, such as house coal and wet wood.

Scrap Inefficient Burners: Implement a region-wide scheme to replace outdated wood burners.

Stronger Regulations: Introduce annual checks on wood burners, ban them in new builds, revise legislation to improve enforcement of Smoke Control Areas (SCAs) and consider the potential for introducing a Northern Ireland-wide Smoke Control Area.

Monitor and Respond: Install PM2.5 monitoring stations in every community to track air quality, identify hot spots and issue health alerts to support improved air quality.

Deliver a Clean Air Strategy: Finalise and fund the draft Clean Air Strategy to ensure consistent protections for all communities.

Joseph Carter, head of Asthma + Lung UK Northern Ireland said: “When the weather is cold the idea of a cosy wood burner in our homes might sound appealing, but the reality is it could be putting you, your family and neighbours’ lung health at risk. Burning solid fuels like wood, generates air pollution both inside and outside homes, particularly PM2.5, which is one of the most harmful pollutants to human health.

“Many people incorrectly think burning wood is a greener alternative to coal or gas and are unaware of the dangers it can cause to their lungs. Lungs can be irritated by the fumes from wood burners forcing some people with lung conditions to stay inside or risk worsening their symptoms. That's why we are urging the NI Executive to educate the public about the health risks of air pollution, with a particular focus on the harmful effects of domestic woodburning. Do not let fireplace smoke become the cigarette of your home.”