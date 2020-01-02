Young man found collapsed in NI woodland on January 1 has been identified say PSNI - family informed

Police have now identified the male found collapsed in Rea's Wood close to Massereene Golf Club, Antrim on January 1.

A PSNI spokesman said they have made contact with relatives.

Rea's Wood - Google maps

The news comes after yesterday police issued an appeal to identify the young man who was in a critical condition in hospital.

Inspector Spence said: “We received a report shortly after 9.30am this morning of a man who was found lying in an unresponsive state on a path in the woods.

“The man was transferred to hospital by the NIAS, where he remains in a critical condition.

“He is described as being aged in his late teens or early twenties, of muscular build, approximately 5’10” or 5’11” tall, with dark hair. He was wearing a dark green camouflage t-shirt, black jeans, grey adidas trainers and a thin black and grey coloured zipped Nike top.

“Our enquiries to date have been unable to identify this man, so I am appealing for the public’s help. If anyone believes they can help us identify this young gentleman, or has information that could help with our enquiries, please contact us on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1079 01/01/20.”