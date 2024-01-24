Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This year marks his 265th anniversary, so discover more about Burns Nights and what it is stands for by celebrating with food, drink, poetry and music events taking place in Northern Ireland.

Here’s a round-up of local nights to celebrate the life and work of Scotland’s most famous poet Rabbie Burns (1759-1796).

Burns Night Supper

Scottish poet Robert Burns

The Ulster Folk Museum is hosting a special Burns Night Supper on Thursday, January 25 to celebrate the life and work of Robert Burns.

The evening starts with a Burns poetery-themed guided tour, including a dram of whiskey from the museum's fully-licensed McCusker's pub, and there will be short films showing modern Ulster-Scots prose and poetry by filmmaker Tristan Crowe, screened in the original Picture House.

A three-course supper - including cullen skink, cock-a-leekie stew, and haggis, neeps and tatties - will follow and there will also be entertainment provided by a piper and highland dancers throughout the meal. The evening will finish with a rousing rendition of Auld Lang Syne.

Tickets are £60 which gets you a three-course meal, guided tour and dram of whiskey. Visit here.

Burns Night at the Brook

Bessbrook Crimson Arrow Pipe Band is hosting a Burns Night celebration on Friday, January 26 at Bessbrook Orange Hall.

Guests are to be seated by 7.30pm on the night. Entertainment and traditional food will be provided. A limited number of tickets are available, priced at £30.

To book a space, contact Bessbook Crimson Arrow Pipe Band via their Facebook page here.

An Ode To Robert Burns

The Ulster American Folk Park will celebrate Robert Burns, the national poet of Scotland, on Saturday January 27 and Sunday 28.

Robert Burns was one of Thomas Mellon’s favourite poets, so come along and taste some samples of traditional haggis pie and enjoy readings of some of his famous poetry being recited.

There'll be theatrical performances of ‘Not So Serious Burns’ by Bready Ulster-Scots, including a traditional piper, highland dancers, and even Robert Burns himself. This is a general admission event and members go free.

Performances of ‘Not So Serious Burns’ will take place at specific times over the weekend. For further details, visit here.

Burns Night Celebration

Portavogie Culture and Heritage Society is hosting a Burns Night on Saturday, January 27 from 7pm to 9pm.

The event will take place at Portavogie Community Centre. Entertainment will be provided by Kirkistown Pipe Band and Portavogie Primary School Choir. There will also be readings and, of course, haggis. All children under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

Entrance fee is £5 and spaces are limited to 100.

Ballykilbeg Rural Development Burns Night

Ballykilbeg Rural Development are hosting its first Burns Night event on Saturday, January 27.

The event will take place at Ballykilbeg Orange Hall at 7.30pm.

The evening will include: Pipes, Accordian band, Poetry, addressing of the haggis and Schomberg Society Fife & Drums.

A light supper will also be served. Admission is free, but due to limited space, booking is essential. Contact Muriel on 07835 172 492.

North Fermanagh Ulster-Scots Association Burns Night

North Fermanagh Ulster-Scots Association is hosting a Burns Night on Saturday, January 27 from 8pm.

The event will feature Curtis Magee, Scottish dancers, pipers and haggis. For more details or to book tickets, contact the Association via their Facebook page here. Tickets are priced at £12.50.

Burns Night Soiree

Join the Cairncastle Ulster-Scots Cultural Group for a Burns Night Soiree on Wednesday, January 31.

The event will be held in the Halfway House Hotel, Ballygally, at 7.30pm. Music will be provided by The Grousebeaters, and Tartan Riot. Alasdair McKee is the Piper for the night and there will also be highland dancers.

Admission is £10 each and includes mulled wine, haggis, tea/coffee, shortbread and flaked meal biscuits. Tickets are available from Halfway House Hotel (028 2858 3265), Book Nook (028 2826 0395) or Adrian (07889 659 165).

Burns Night Dinner and Celebration

The Schomberg Society is hosting its annual Burns Night celebrations on Saturday, February 10.

The celebration will take place at the Kilmorey Arms Hotel in Kilkeel and will include a two-course carvery meal, followed by a night's entertainment of music, dance, poetry, song and a traditional Burns Night ceilidh. Tickets are £30 for adults and £12 for children.

To purchase tickets, contact the Schomberg Society on 07753 222 553, email [email protected], or via their Facebook page here.

This event has received support from the Ulster-Scots Agency.

Burns Night at The Fullerton Arms, Ballintoy

The Fullerton Arms invite guests to partake in their Burns Night Celebration on Thursday, January 25 (7pm) — an exquisite evening featuring a carefully crafted menu that pays homage to Scottish traditions. From delightful starters of Cullen Skink and Wild Scottish Scallops to indulgent main courses like Baronscourt Estate Venison and Haggis Neeps & Tatties, this culinary journey is a celebration of Scotland's rich gastronomic heritage. Concluding with delectable desserts and a Rob Roy cocktail, the celebrations promise an unforgettable night of Scottish flavours and festive spirit.

Burns Night Celebrations with Ella Mor

Join Ella Mor for an evening brimming with laughter, where you will indulge in food, drink, poetry, and music to commemorate the traditional celebration of the Scottish poet Robert Burns on Thursday, January 25. This marks Ella Mor’s inaugural evening event, hosted in 'Wee John's Barn,' a gathering that seamlessly weaves together local folklore, music, and dance, igniting the spirit of Binevenagh.

Burns Night at Cushendun Old Church Centre

Celebrate Burns Night at The Old Church Centre in Cushendun on Friday, January 26 at 7.30 pm. The evening promises haggis, dancing, poetry, and a ‘wee dram’ for everyone upon arrival! This authentic experience offers a night of conviviality and celebration set in the quaint and picturesque surroundings of The Old Church, which is much revered by the local community.