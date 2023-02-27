The News Letter has a wealth of old photographs dating back to the early 1980s.

I have been working my way steadily through these old negatives to shed a new light on the archive.

Today we have a selection of photographs which date from January 1983.

One of the photographs shows Mayor of Craigavon Councillor Samuel Gardiner, Mr Harold McCusker, MP, Mr A Terence Robinson, the chairman of Coca-Cola Bottlers (Ulster) Ltd, Mr Terry Johnston, managing director of Ulster Meats, and Mr Don Best, a director of Ulster Meats toasting the new Glenbrook Foods Company in glasses of Coca-Cola in January 1983. The new company was the result of the takeover of the Ulster Meats Cannery division by the Coca-Cola Company, which was announced at Craigavon Civic Centre.

Meanwhile another photograph from January 1983 shows 13-year-old Michael Armstrong and his teacher, Miss Lynda Hughes, receive a cheque for £200 on behalf of Fleming Fulton School, Upper Malone Road, Belfast, from Mr Thomas Munn, centre, chairman of the Sandy Row Rangers Supporters Club. Included are Mr William Corbett, secretary, and Mr Trevor Alexander, committee member.

Another of our old photographs shows Russian Christian leaders who were on a visit to Northern Ireland in January 1983. Bishop Nerses Bozabaijan of the Armenian Apostolic Church and Pastor Alexei Bychkov, general secretary of the Baptist Union in the USSR are pictured walking along Elmwood Avenue, Belfast.

Have a look through our old photographs and see who you can spot.

Toasting the new Glenbrook Foods Company in glasses of Coca-Cola in January 1983 are, left to right, the Mayor of Craigavon Councillor Samuel Gardiner, Mr Harold McCusker, MP, Mr A Terence Robinson, the chairman of Coca-Cola Bottlers (Ulster) Ltd, Mr Terry Johnston, managing director of Ulster Meats, and Mr Don Best, a director of UM. The new company was the result of the takeover of the Ulster Meats Cannery division by the Coca-Cola Company, which was announced at Craigavon Civic Centre. Picture: News Letter archives

Pictured in January 1983 are Russian Christian leaders who were on a visit to Northern Ireland. Bishop Nerses Bozabaijan of the Armenian Apostolic Church and Pastor Alexei Bychkov, general secretary of the Baptist Union in the USSR are pictured walking along Elmwood Avenue, Belfast. Picture: News Letter archives

Mr Walter Goldsmith, right, director general of the Institute of Directors, pictured in January 1983 with Mr Billy Hastings, chairman of the Northern Ireland branch of the Institute of Directors, at the Culloden Hotel, Cultra. Picture: News Letter archives

Sue Martin, PRO for Guinness, left, presents the Guinness Dog of the Year trophy to Mrs Mary McGrath from Coalisland, for her dog Coaladine Super at the Northern Ireland Greyhound Owner and Breeders Association dinner dance in January 1983. Included are Mr Peter Meegan, vice chairman, and his wife Terresa and Mr Bobby Carmichael, secretary. Picture: News Letter archives