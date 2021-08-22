Antiques Roadshow Castle Ward visit: when will it be on TV?

Fiona Bruce and her team of experts roll into Castle Ward outside Strangford in Co Down, Northern Ireland to film the BBC's Antiques Roadshow. Picture By: Pacemaker Press

At the National Trust property on the shores of Strangford Lough in Northern Ireland, Fiona Bruce will view an eclectic mix of finds.

Treasures include a bronze sculpture known as The Leprechaun, a large table traditionally used for displaying the coffin at a wake and a picture of a fireman in action, brought along by Northern Ireland’s first female fire fighter.

Treasures from further afield include a Tongan war club that narrowly escaped being chopped up for firewood and a 1960s TV set inspired by the first moon landing.

The episode was filmed at Castle Ward on July 25, 2019.

Each Roadshow event attracts around 4,000 people and around 15,000 items are valued by experts from which around 60 are filmed for inclusion in the two shows made at each location.

Fiona Bruce, who has presented the show for the past 14 years, said: “So much of what you see on the Antiques Roadshow is about the story of an object and its owner as much as about its value. We are never short of people bringing along items that tell a hell of a story, which can be very exciting, poignant or funny, sometimes, all three. Or it can tell us something about ourselves.

“Even after all these years people still have the most amazing things tucked away in their attics and garages and I can’t wait to see what they pull out of their bags and trolleys.”

