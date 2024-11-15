Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Belfast City Council has been accused of the architectural "character assassination" of the city centre by a heritage charity, after plans for a new hotel were approved.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This week councillors overwhelmingly voted in favour of turning the old RUC station on Queen Street into a 74-bedroom high-rise hotel.

The council has said it "will bring new life to a long-vacant building that is currently on the Buildings at Risk Register".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The blueprints involve the demolition of the back of the Grade B1 listed building (though retaining its facade) and the construction of a nine-storey tower block to house the rooms.

GCI of the new hotel, as seen from the ground in Queen Street

The building dates back to 1860, and before being a police station it was a children's hospital. It has been vacant since 2000.

The Ulster Architectural Heritage Society (UAHS) argued against the plans, saying the council's own policy is that there be "a presumption in favour of retaining listed buildings" and that "partial demolition of parts of listed buildings will be wholly exceptional".

It went on to add: "There are no exceptional reasons why the former RUC barracks/Belfast Childrens’ Hospital cannot be retained in its original or a reasonably modified form.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Buildings are listed in the public interest and at public expense. It should be pointed out that the purchase of any listed building carries with it, not only a duty of care as owner, but a suite of planning and policy regulations…

The blueprints for the new hotel; the building in pink is the old RUC station, and the bit in yellow is the new towerblock

"It is for the purchaser and his/her advisors and agents alone to fully balance these considerations before committing to buy."

It adds that "since the transfer of planning powers to councils in April 2015, Belfast City Council has been granting approvals on a piecemeal basis to a raft of nondescript tall buildings", and this is "overwhelming and belittling the city’s surviving historic assets and character".

The plans had already been quashed by the High Court, essentially over concerns that councillors had not been properly briefed about planning policy towards listed buildings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But when they were resubmitted, they were approved on Tuesday by the council's planning committee, with only councillors from the Greens and Alliance objecting.

The planned hotel from the back

Speaking on Friday about the approval of the plans, UAHS vice-chairman John Anderson said: "It's just the latest in a catastrophic and cumulative loss and damage to our built heritage. "Essentially it's character assassination of our towns and villages.

"As far as we were concerned, this application was a dead parrot, nailed to the perch – and the council seem to have regarded it as a live parrot.

"It’s not just Belfast, it’s all of Northern Ireland. Built heritage planning handed to councillors has been a disaster, and it's not fit for purpose."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Arder Carson, chairman of the planning committee, said it and other recent approvals, including for another giant student accommodation block on Great Victoria Street, "reflect our commitment to supporting projects that enhance Belfast’s heritage, community, and economic vitality".

What the building looks like now

Meanwhile a representative for the applicant stated: “To make it economic we were looking at an 80-plus bedroom hotel to make this viable. We consulted extensively with the Historic Environment Division and made some sacrifices, to lower the height, to get this through.

“It is now down to a 74 bedroom hotel. The economic viability is very important – it is very important we get this through at the required height. Otherwise it becomes uneconomical to do – and I believe the important historic building at the front of the site would be lost.

“We have had numerous people, including conservation architects, look through the building and agree that the rear building has little or nothing of architectural merit, because it had been stripped out by its previous users, the police.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Belfast City Council said in a statement: “As required by law, the council determines all planning applications in accordance with the Local Development Plan, unless material considerations indicate otherwise.

“The council's Local Development Plan includes a range of environmental, economic and community policies that are taken into account when making planning decisions. These include policies to protect the city-scape and historic environment.