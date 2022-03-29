Artists were invited to develop creative responses to 160 hours of UTV cine film, captured during its first decade of broadcasting from 1959 to 1969.

The project between Northern Ireland Screen’s Digital Film Archive and the Public Record Office of Northern Ireland (PRONI) was funded by the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland as part of an archiving scheme to preserve a record of Irish culture, heritage, and experiences.

One of the projects – ‘The Turning of the Tide’ – is a blend of song, orchestration and poetry by Hilltown singer/songwriter Matt McGinn using footage of a well-known Belfast character and performed with Arco Quartet and poet Natalya O’Flaherty.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Singer/Songwriter, Matt McGinn; Classical and Electronic Artist, Rachel Boyd and Poet, Stephen Sexton

Another project entitled ‘Borders’ is an audio/visual response to the archive utilising the track ‘Arrival’ by Elma Orkestra and electronic artist Ryan Vail.

Richard Williams, Chief Executive of Northern Ireland Screen said: “Northern Ireland Screen wanted to ensure that generations to come can value our lost traditions and continue to remember these moments from the most ordinary everyday occurrences, to lost traditions and times of political drama.

“We have an array of amazing artists here that through this project have been given a platform to share their art and use it to bring this beautiful archive footage back to life in a number of new and imaginative ways.”

“We were delighted to partner with the Public Record Office of Northern Ireland on this project, and thank the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland and the Department of Communities for funding this activity.”

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Ben Lowry