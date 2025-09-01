Belfast City Council buys historic Assembly Rooms where United Irishmen founder Henry Joy McCracken was sentenced to die
The building is about 256 years old and has been vacant for the last 25.
It stands opposite the Northern Whig bar, on the corner of North Street, Waring Street, and Donegall Street, on the edge of the Cathedral Quarter.
The council is buying the property from Castlebrooke Investments.
The Grade B1 listed heritage building dates to 1769 and the council describes it as “one of Belfast’s most prominent and architecturally important public buildings”.
It adds: “It’s where plans to establish a slave trading company were rejected in 1786, the famous Belfast Harp Festival was held in 1792, and where Henry Joy McCracken was sentenced to death in 1798.”
McCracken, leader of the United Irishmen, was the grandson of Francis Joy, the founder of the News Letter.
He was executed in 1798.
The council continued: "In addition to the Assembly Rooms, adjoining lands and buildings to be purchased by the council include part of the Donegall Street car park, 5-9 North Street (former Laffin Travel building) and Braddell’s Building, a Grade B1 listed building at 11 North Street…
"Following further engagement involving elected members and other stakeholders, council will take forward future use proposals to support the conservation, adaptive reuse and reactivation of the Assembly Rooms and Braddell’s Building.”
It follows the council’s recent purchase of 35-39 Royal Avenue, a listed building on the corner of Royal Avenue and Rosemary Street.