Belfast Twelfth in HD: Watch and listen to the entire 2024 parade in the city centre

By Adam Kula
Published 12th Jul 2024, 15:30 BST
Updated 12th Jul 2024, 16:22 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Here it is, from beginning to end: the whole Belfast Twelfth of July parade for 2024.

Filmed in HD mode in Bedford Street, close to the BBC HQ, the footage shows every band and lodge in the main parade (so look out for anyone you may recognise).

There were two breaks in the parade; these have been edited out. Otherwise, it's uncut.

The whole thing lasts about one hour, 20 minutes, and is best viewed on your phone in wide mode.

Enjoy.

Related topics:BBC

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice