Belfast Twelfth in HD: Watch and listen to the entire 2024 parade in the city centre

Here it is, from beginning to end: the whole Belfast Twelfth of July parade for 2024.

Filmed in HD mode in Bedford Street, close to the BBC HQ, the footage shows every band and lodge in the main parade (so look out for anyone you may recognise).

There were two breaks in the parade; these have been edited out. Otherwise, it's uncut.

The whole thing lasts about one hour, 20 minutes, and is best viewed on your phone in wide mode.