The Department for Infrastructure is not contesting claims it is breaching planning permission by failing to have a traffic management system in place before it began demolishing the Boyne Bridge.

And a Sandy Row business woman has urged Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd to put traffic management measures in place urgently in the area - or see many local traders put out of business.

The Boyne Bridge - an integral part of the Sandy Row community in south Belfast - is currently being demolished to make way for traffic going to the new Translink Grand Central Station.

Sandy Row residents have fought a long campaign to save the bridge - which they see as integral to their local heritage.

Sarah McCusker, who runs Kut Above K9 Dog Grooming on Sandy Row, says her business and others will not survive the ten months the demolition of the Boyne Bridge is due to take.

But the ongoing demolition has cut the main arterial route through the community - and seen traffic jams lasting hours at a time.

Sarah McCusker, who runs Kut Above K9 Dog Grooming on Sandy Row, was one of a number of traders who gave evidence to councillors at Belfast City Hall on Monday night about their predicament.

Speaking to the News Letter today at lunch time, she said there was no sign of any progress as yet.

"No, we have had nothing at all,” she said. “We are just hoping that something is done, even something as simple as more signs to show people that Sandy Row is open and how to get there, something as simple as that would be a great help from the Infrastructure Minister, John O'Dowd.

The Boyne Bridge near Sandy Row, is being dismantled as part of the redevelopment of the streets around the new Grand Central Station. Date: 2 December 2024 Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

"Comparing our takings for November just past compared to November 2023 we have lost 30% of our business. Clients on their way to their appointments are canceling en route because they can't sit for an hour in a traffic jam - they maybe need to get back to work or collect their kids.

She said local DUP Councillor Tracy Kelly has asked the Department of Infrastructure (DFI) to turn Wellwood Street into a two-way street to ease congestion "but it has just fallen on deaf ears".

Sarah knows at least one other retailer on the street who is closing.

"He just can't afford it anymore. And I know that we're going the same way - we will be lucky to make it to March next year. This demolition work is supposed to be ongoing for ten months."

On Monday John Anderson from Ulster Architectural Heritage told the Nolan Show that Translink / DFI were in breach of planning permission in how they were carrying out the demolition.

He said that conditions 8 & 11 of Planning Application LA04/2017/1388/F require a traffic mitigation programme to be in place before demolition begins.

Section 8 says: "The traffic mitigation measures shall be fully implemented before any works to Durham Street [The Boyne Bridge] are commenced."

Mr Anderson told the News Letter: "We have written to Minister O'Dowd seeking urgent clarification of this matter."

DFI did not challenge Mr Anderson's claims.

A spokesperson responded: “DfI is currently processing a number of applications to discharge planning conditions which were attached to planning permission for the new transport hub at Belfast Grand Central Station. The Department is aware of and considering the recent activity undertaken by Translink at the bridge.”