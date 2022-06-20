The parade was led by Hamiltonsbawn and Tullyvallen Silver Bands. Present were the Queen's Lord Lieutenant for Co Armagh, Lord Caledon; the Lord Mayor of Armagh City Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council, Councillor Paul Greenfield; Carla Lockhart MP; the Grand Master of the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland, Most Wor Bro Edward Stevenson; Grand Treasurer, Wor Bro Brian Dorrian; Grand Mistress of the Association of Loyal Orangewomen of Ireland, Most Wor Sister Joan Beggs; and the County Grand Masters of the other Loyal Institutions.

The Service was conducted by the Dean of Armagh, the Very Rev Shane Forster, and took the form of Choral Evensong. The preacher was The Most Rev John McDowell, Archbishop of Armagh & Primate of All Ireland, possibly the first time in 60 years that the most senior cleric in the Church has preached at an Orange service.

The County Grand Chaplains also took part with the prayers and the offering was for Air Ambulance Northern Ireland and the Cathedral.

Brethren inside St Patrick's Church of Ireland, Armagh

The Cathedral filled to capacity with several brethren having to stand around the sides.

Thanks were extended to all who attended from the District Lodges; to the 2 bands; to the County Colour Party; and to the Armagh District Marshalls.

Special thanks were also given to the Dean of Armagh for all his valued help and co-operation with the arrangements for a memorable service.

The County Grand Lodge now looks forward to the Twelfth celebrations in the city.

Hamiltonsbawn Silver Band

Grand Master of the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland, Most Worshipful Bro Edward Stevenson, front centre

The head of the parade moves through Armagh