Bygone Days: Holstein Friesian Breeders' Club prize giving held at Dunadry Inn (1992)

The various awards won by members during the year were handed over were as follows:

Club shows and sales John Thompson and Sons Ltd Perpetual Challenge Cup (formerly the Lever Bowl), awarded to the exhibitor of the champion female at the September show and sale: Charles Davidson and Sons.

The Magheralave Cup, awarded to the exhibitor of the champion female at the November show and sale: Derek Dunn.

Stockman Mr Robert Hutchinson with the Charolais champion which won the inter-breed championships for Mr Wiley Kelly of Strabane at the Belfast Autumn Fair at Allam’s Mart, Belfast, in October 1982. Picture: Farming Life/News Letter archives

The Ulster Bank Cup, awarded to the exhibitor of the champion female at the January show and sale: T J Morrison and Sons.

The Bobby Gibney Perpetual Challenge Cup, awarded to the exhibitor of the champion female at the March show and sale: William and Ian Montgomery.

The Clogher Perpetual Cup, awarded to the exhibitor of the champion female at the Clogher March show and sale: J R McLean and Sons. The McCall Salver, awarded on a points system over the club's heifer shows and sales 1991/92:T J Morrison and Sons.

The Butterfat Trophy, was awarded to the exhibitor of the bull gaining the most points on inspection and butterfat at the November bull show and sale: JR McLean and Sons.

A section of the crowded sale ring during the auction of multi-breed pedigree beef cattle at Belfast Autumn Fair at Allam’s Mart, Belfast, in October 1982. Picture: Farming Life/News Letter archives

RUAS May show 1992 - The Wilson Shield, awarded to the exhibitor gaining highest points: Jim Stevenson.

The Cooper Memorial Trophy, awarded to the junior female champion: Jim Stevenson.

The Craigbet-Rosan Trophy, awarded to the winner of the production class: Robert Mulligan.

The Barbican Crystal Award, awarded to the best group of three females bred by the exhibitor Jim Stevenson.

Mr John Allen from Castlederg with his Limousin, Derg Sally, which was reserve inter-breed champion at the Belfast Autumn Fair at Allam’s Mart, Belfast, in October 1982. Also in the picture is Mr David Allen. Picture: Farming Life/News Letter archives

The Holstein Friesian Society Cup, awarded to the exhibitor of the champion female: Robert Wallace.

The Bibby Salver, awarded on a points system taking in the RUAS Annual Show and selected provincial shows: James Walker.

RUAS winter fair 1991- The Channon Heenan Memorial Trophy, awarded to the breeder receiving most points: Jim Stevenson.

Inspection competition (sponsored by the Ulster Bank) - Ulster Bank Perpetual Cup and crystal, awarded to the winner of the large herd section: W and I Montgomery.

Jim and Thomas Harkin from Donemana, Co Tyrone, with one of the prize winning ram lambs at the Blackface sheep show and sale at Ballymena in October 1982. Picture: Farming Life/News Letter archives

Ulster Bank Perpetual Cup and crystal, awarded to the winner of the medium herd section: James Mathers.

Crystal bowl, awarded to the winner of the overall highest inspection points: James Mathers.

Crystal vase, awarded to the winner of the best individual cow: James Walker (Caddy Lancer Reflection).

CBS Trophy (silver cow) and crystal, awarded to the winner of the bull progeny group: Morrell McCollum (Hanoverhill Starbuck).

Production competition (sponsored by John Thompson and Sons Ltd) - John Thompson Cup and crystal, awarded to the winner of the large herd section: Hume and Michael Stewart-Moore.

John Thompson Cup and crystal, awarded to the winner of the medium herd section: Mervyn Johnston.

Mr J Hill, manager of the Ballymena branch of the Northern Bank, presenting the championship rosette to James Armstrong from Broughshane, Co Antrim, at the Blackface sheep show and sale at Ballymena in October 1982. Picture: Farming Life/News Letter archives

Overall winner of production section: Mervyn Johnston.

Club judging competition (farm of W and I Montgomery, May 1992) - The Kerr Cup, awarded to the winner of the junior section: Nicholas McCann.

The Smyth Shield, awarded to the overall winner of the competition: Nicholas McCann.

The Ashgrove Cup, awarded to the highest placed competitor from Northern Ireland in the senior section of the Holstein Friesian Society's competition at Stoneleigh: Allan Wallace.

Charolais in demand: As the suckled calf sales got underway in 1992 the competitions organised by the Northern Ireland Charolais Club are in full swing.

Club chairman Norman McClelland said he was delighted with the response from producers.

“Both numbers and quality have been excellent,” he said. “And we are indebted to our sponsors the Ulster Bank whose support and generosity are greatly appreciated.

“The sales are off to a flying start and its most encouraging for our breeders to see the Charolais cross calves in keen demand and topping the prices at most centres,” he added.

In 1992 the NICC had increased the prizemoney to more than £1,100 together with special rosettes by courtesy of the Ulster Bank.

The Charolais competition had already been staged at Greencastle, Saintfield, Newtownhamilton, Ballymoney, Swatragh, Newtownstewart, Ballycastle and Ballyclare.

At all the centres there had been “an excellent turnout of quality stock”.