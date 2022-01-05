Camilla follows Charles as Country Life guest editor

Camilla will edit the magazine’s special edition, to be published on July 13, just a few days before her 75th birthday on July 17, with the royal edition focusing on the duchess’ love of horses and dogs.

She has two rescue Jack Russell terriers and is a patron of Battersea Cats and Dogs’ Home.

The edition will focus on the duchess’ work as a patron of more than 90 charities, including Barnardo’s and the Royal Society of Literature.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Duchess of Cornwall

She will also reveal her chosen champions of the countryside, her most beloved rural view and her favourite recipe.

The collectors’ issue will be part of a year-long celebration of the award-winning magazine’s history and its role in highlighting the countryside and rural life for over a century.

The duchess’s edition will be the fourth time that the magazine has been guest-edited by a royal.

The Prince of Wales has twice guest-edited Country Life, firstly for his 65th birthday in November 2013, and then for his 70th in 2018, the biggest selling issue of all time.

In 2020, the Princess Royal guest-edited the July 29 issue – another bestseller – for her 70th birthday.

Mark Hedges, editor of Country Life magazine, said: “Her Royal Highness is a passionate countrywoman and we are delighted that she follows her husband in presiding over this commemorative edition.”

Tom Parker Bowles, the duchess’s son, and a longstanding contributor to the magazine, said: “As a columnist for Country Life, I’m delighted my mother will be guest-editing a special issue.

“But rather hoping she won’t try to muck about with my copy.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers - and consequently the revenue we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Ben Lowry