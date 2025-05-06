Crumlin Road courthouse in Belfast, over which there have long been concerns (Google Streetview)

A "worrying picture" has been described around the apparently worsening condition of listed buildings in Northern Ireland.

New research has found that just over 61% of listed buildings are in a very good, good or average condition, a 15.6% reduction from a similar survey in 2014/15 (76.9%).

The figure also represents a further 8.8% reduction to the equivalent figure of a 2004/05 survey (85.7%), although this is described as not an exact statistical comparison.

It follows the publication of new research which examined a statistically reliable sample of 1,504 of the around 9,000 listed buildings in the region over an 11-month period.

It was found that 61.3% were rated as being in very good, good or average condition, while 36% were found to be poor or very poor.

Buildings grade A and B+ were found to generally be in better condition than those graded B1, B2 and B, while a higher proportion of church-owned buildings were rated very good/good (39.1%) compared with private buildings (21.7%) and public buildings (23.1%).

Meanwhile, the results also show that a third of listed buildings are currently vacant, and the proportion of vacant buildings was higher by 11% in the 2023/24 survey (33.3%) compared with the 2014/15 baseline survey (22.3%).

Communities Minister Gordon Lyons expressed concern around the findings.

"This research, commissioned by my department, paints a very worrying picture of the state of our listed buildings," he said.

"This is a finite resource of just over 9,000 structures that is important, not just as a tangible representation of our history but because of the character it brings and the economic and social potential it holds for our region.

"Heritage is a key driver of tourism to Northern Ireland and a source of civic pride and identity. Once lost, it and the potential that it holds are gone forever."

Mr Lyons added: "I have asked my Department to consider this within the Heritage, Culture and Creativity Programme.

"The new programme will deliver policies for arts, museums, public libraries and the historic environment.