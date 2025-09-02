Council takeover of Assembly Rooms is positive 'on the face of it'... but comes amid general neglect of Belfast's heritage: campaigner

A historic buildings campaigner has given a cautious welcome to news that Belfast City Council is buying the Assembly Rooms.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But John Anderson of the Ulster Architectural Heritage Society said he is reserving final judgement on the move until he sees what exactly the council plans to do with the building.

He also says it comes against a backdrop of general neglect of such properties across the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Anderson, the chairman of the society’s architectural planning and policy committee, said the site dates back to 1769, when it was a single-storey house.

The Assembly Rooms are now being bought by Belfast City Council for an undisclosed sum

Lord Donegall then added a first floor seven years later, and the building took on its current shape in 1895.

It stands opposite the Northern Whig bar, on the corner of North Street, Waring Street, and Donegall Street, on the edge of the Cathedral Quarter.

It is on the edge of a segment of the city long earmarked for development under the name ‘Tribeca’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council is buying the property from Castlebrooke Investments.

It has not said how much it is buying it for.

It is a Grade B1 listed building described by the council as “one of Belfast’s most prominent and architecturally important public buildings”.

It adds: “It’s where plans to establish a slave trading company were rejected in 1786, the famous Belfast Harp Festival was held in 1792, and where Henry Joy McCracken was sentenced to death in 1798.”

McCracken, leader of the United Irishmen, was the grandson of Francis Joy, the founder of the News Letter.

He was executed in 1798.

The building has lain vacant for the last 25 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council continued: "In addition to the Assembly Rooms, adjoining lands and buildings to be purchased by the council include part of the Donegall Street car park, 5-9 North Street (former Laffin Travel building) and Braddell’s Building, a Grade B1 listed building at 11 North Street…

"Following further engagement involving elected members and other stakeholders, council will take forward future use proposals to support the conservation, adaptive reuse and reactivation of the Assembly Rooms and Braddell’s Building.”

Mr Anderson said: “We’re at a very early stage in this. We really don’t know the details [of what’s planned]."

He added that “on the face of it, we welcome it – but reserve judgement” until they understand the future plans for the site, and the current state of the building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said the society has not had access to the building for a decade, and he hopes that they will soon be invited in by the council to survey it.

Councillors are likely to praise the purchase “to the high heavens,” he said, “but there’s a backstory of what their planning committee does on a regular basis with listed buildings” – namely, allowing them to deteriorate while in private hands, despite having enforcement powers to intervene.

The move follows the council’s recent purchase of 35-39 Royal Avenue, a listed building on the corner of Royal Avenue and Rosemary Street.

Alliance group leader on the council Michael Long, said: “This has been a long time coming now, and after years spent campaigning to see this done, I’m delighted to see the bid finally going ahead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have a duty to protect, cherish, and maintain our historic cultural institutions.

"The Assembly Rooms building is a key landmark representing the legacy of Belfast’s past, but now, with restoration to bring it back into public use, it has the opportunity to play its own part in shaping the future of the city and its cultural heritage for generations to come.”

Meanwhile SDLP councillor Carl Whyte said: "Bringing this landmark building into public ownership secures its future and creates an opportunity not only to restore it but also, at long last, spur some development in this part of the city.

"It is important to be clear, however, that this does not solve the wider problems of the Tribeca site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"For years, a 12-acre site in the heart of Belfast has been left to fall into ruin and disrepair.