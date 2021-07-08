Craigyhill: 13 pictures of what’s likely to be NI’s biggest bonfire

Towering above ‘the Green’, the magnificent structure is made up of an incredible 17,000 pallets and stretches to an amazing height of 147 feet to the top of the beacon (not counting the flag on top).

The bonfire, which has attracted huge attention from national and international media, can be seen from miles away and many people have come from far and wide to gaze at the impressive spectacle before it is set alight at midnight on Sunday, July 11.

It has taken a year of planning and fundraising, organising of pallets, weeks of construction and constant guarding of the site, but according to the Craigyhill bonfire committee, it has all been worth it.

They say they have been bowled over by the response to the huge bonfire effort, particularly all those who have come to Larne to see what everyone is talking about.

“This is what we want, we want to show people what it’s all about, our culture, our history and why we do it as we give up our spare time after finishing our jobs to build something like we did.

“The whole community gets behind us because we do it for the people of Larne,” the bonfire committee said.

“We enjoyed every single minute building the biggest bonfire Northern Ireland has ever seen and ever will see until next year when we do it again,” they added.

Nine-year-old Elijah Crusie practises the drums at the site of the Craigyhill bonfire in Larne.

Craigyhill bonfire in Larne nears completion ahead of this weekend's celebrations.

The work that has gone into building the Craigyhill bonfire has been incredible.

Craigyhill bonfire in Larne nears completion.