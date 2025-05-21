A major parade is to take place in Lisburn on Saturday, May 31, to mark what the Orange Order calls “a remarkable milestone” – the 100th anniversary of the Junior Orange Association of Ireland.

The order says it will be “perhaps the largest gathering of Junior Orange members ever seen since the formation of the Association”.

It is set to involve Northern Irish lodges as well as those from Great Britain and the Republic of Ireland, and is being billed as “a vibrant tribute to a century of faith, tradition, and fellowship”.

The parade will begin at noon from Wallace Park, proceeding through Lisburn city centre, then back to the park.

An Easter Tuesday parade of the Junior Orange on the Shankill Road in 2023. The organisation is due to stage arguably the biggest parade in its history soon in Lisburn

There are 65 bands listed on the 11/1 form, and 4,500 parade participants.

The order said in a statement: “Founded in 1925, the Junior Orange has served as a cornerstone for young members to learn the principles of Orangeism, fostering values of loyalty, community, and service.

"The Centenary Parade not only honours this legacy but also looks forward with hope and determination to the future of the institution.”

It said the route has been “designed with the comfort and safety of young participants in mind,” with highlights including “a special colour party comprised of representatives from each Junior Orange County and the participation of the Junior Orange Women’s Association of Ireland, alongside visiting lodges from England and Scotland”.

Junior Orange parade on April 28, 2025, in Armagh (photo by Graham Baalham-Curry)

Following the parade there will be a fete in Wallace Park with food stalls, fun fair attractions, historical exhibitions, and an awards ceremony recognising standout participants.

Grand Master Joseph Magill expressed his enthusiasm for the event, saying: “This centenary is not just a celebration of our past 100 years, but a bold declaration of our continued mission to support and inspire future generations.

"We look forward to welcoming members and friends to Lisburn for what promises to be a day of unity, pride, and joyful remembrance.”

The day will conclude with a return parade at 3.30pm.

The Orange Juniors is open to children aged from six-years-old to 17.

An article in the May edition of the Orange Standard, the order’s official publication, states: “In recent years, we have witnessed a hugely encouraging, exponential growth in Junior Orangeism – with new boys’ and girls’ Lodges having been formed or reformed across the jurisdiction.

“This exciting resurgence in our Junior movement has done much to dispel the myth peddled by our detractors that Orangeism is the preserve of old men and is an organisation in its last days!

“In an age where our young people are often assumed not to be interested in anything other than games consoles or their phone, it is refreshing to see our Junior Brethren and Sisters involved in a huge range of activities including Scripture quizzes, educational trips and sporting competitions.