The DUP has stated its opposition to a planned new Irish langauge policy at Belfast City Council.

DUP group leader on the council, Sarah Bunting, said the plan – which would include incorporating Irish into the council’s branding – risks sowing “division”.

A public consultation has now opened for people to give their feedback on Belfast City Council’s draft Irish language policy.

The draft policy sets out how the council plans to promote Irish and use Irish across its services, including signage at facilities, on the council website, and in the council’s logo.

Belfast City Hall (taken from the council's own website)

It is the first draft policy to be brought forward as part of the council’s bigger overall “language strategy”, dealing with Ulster-Scots, sign language, and foreign languages, too.

The proposals included in the draft Irish language policy were agreed by councillors in April 2024.

Once the consultation closes, they will review the feedback received and agree the next steps in developing a final Irish language policy.

Councillor Bunting said: “Those of us who are working to build a more united, cohesive community in Belfast are deeply concerned that these proposals, if enacted, would only serve to divide the people of our city.

"We have seen over recent weeks the need for all of us to focus on what unites us as a community. It seems incredible, at a time like this, that Sinn Fein, the SDLP, and Alliance, who champion these radical changes to the identity of our city, wish to foist change that they know is divisive at this time.

"The fundamental issue is why is this change necessary? How many people in the city speak Irish?

"Let us not forget that in the 2021 Census, only 0.3% of people in Northern Ireland use Irish as their main language. What, then, is the reason for parity?

"We have other priorities for our city that we believe the council ought to be focusing on at this time, rather than spending millions on unjustifiable changes to the identity of the council.

"We urge those parties championing this to think again, and we urge the public who share our concern to make their views known.”

Both the draft policy and the consultation questions can be accessed via the Your Say Belfast platform at yoursay.belfastcity.gov.uk

The consultation is open for 14 weeks, closing at midnight on Thursday 28 November.

Five in-person and online information sessions have also been organised and will take place on:

– Thursday 5 September, 7pm – St Mary’s University College

– Wednesday 2 October, 2pm – online

– Tuesday 8 October, 7pm – online

– Wednesday 9 October, 6pm – An Droichead, Ormeau Road

– Wednesday 30 October, 4pm – 2 Royal Avenue