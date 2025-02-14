Ex-Servicemen ‘want work and not charity’ (1936)

An appeal to employers on behalf of ex-Servicemen was made by Major Ferguson, organising secretary of the Northern Ireland Area of the British Legion, during this week in 1936, when he addressed the weekly luncheon meeting of the Belfast Rotary Club.

Major Ferguson outlined the work which was being done by the Legion to secure work and pensions for ex-soldiers and their dependents. He said that during the last fortnight the Legion had set up an employment committee for Belfast which was in a position to recommend ex-soldiers for work as they may be required, and he said that he hoped that employers would do all they could to assist

He said: “Since the Legion was established by the union of four organisations it has given advice and assistance to over 236,000 applicants for pensions, and the result has been that thousands of men and dependents were enjoying allowances which probably they would otherwise, not have obtained.

“It might be expected that so long after the end of the Great War the question of pensions would have disappeared, but that was not the case. Last year the pension experts at headquarters dealt with over 1,200 applications, over 60 per cent, being successful, and the arrears of pensions and allowances granted amounted to over £18,000.”

He continued: “The Legion realised that the best way to help ex-Servicemen is to find them jobs, for they want work, not charity. Since its formation and up to the end of September last year it has placed in employment just over 192,000 men and dependents, and thanks to the appeal made by the present King when be was Prince of Wales, the results in that direction during the last two quarters of last year have been particularly good.”

Major Ferguson added: “I would like you to understand that the Legion unemployment scheme is a business scheme and not as is sometime supposed, a plan for ‘down and outs’. We do our best to supply employers with the men they require and if we cannot do so we say so.