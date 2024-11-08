Heritage charity weighs in on 'battle royale' about whether this 1970s office block should become a listed building

The Ulster Architectural Heritage Society has come down decisively in favour of making a 1970s office block into a listed building.

Its chairman John Anderson has strongly defended the idea of listing Marlborough House in the face of pushback against the move.

The building was constructed in the early-to-mid 1970s, at a time when efforts were being made to create the new town of Craigavon.

It is now occupied by the Department of Finance, but it intends to vacate the premises in 2026.

Marlborough House in Craigavon

The Department for Communities is currently looking into listing the building.

But both DUP and Sinn Fein councillors on Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council have voiced concerns that listing it would make the site unsuitable for redevelopment.

DUP Newry and Armagh MLA William Irwin said this week that: “I don’t think it is appropriate to list it, the character of the building is not, in any way, in keeping with listed buildings. Listing a building has consequences in terms of what can be done with it in the future.”

Meanwhile DUP Communities Minister Gordon Lyons said that the Department of Finance has argued that “the listing of Marlborough House might, in their view, have a detrimental impact, either on the future viability of the site for use by another public sector body, or on any potential sale of the building should it come on to the open market”.

Mr Anderson has told the News Letter there is something of a ‘battle royale’ shaping up over the issue, and he definitely knows which side he’s on: it is a “very important modernist building” and should “absolutely” be listed.

“It's very much a one-off,” he said.

“In its design it's very much of its time, and of the 'new town' movement that was prevalent right across the UK, and Europe for that matter.

“Craigavon didn't work because they basically made a hames of it, but the building still stands as a testament to that effort (from Terence O'Neill, I think).

“It's very much a building that could be repurposed.

“I think the building will be listed. Most 70s buildings are rubbish. But this particular building is pretty much cutting edge architecture from the time.

“A very radical building, very well-designed, very flexible space, very reusable space.

“It was sort of the set-piece to establish Craigavon. In a way there's similarities with Dundonald House which is listed and in the care of the Department of Finance.”

He added that a report had been done by a heritage consultancy in England which favoured listing the building.

“The DoF are fighting this listing, not through any particular expertise,” he said.