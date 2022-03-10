The South Terrace at Hillsborough Castle and Gardens

Reopening its doors this April, the castle will reveal a treasure trove of memories from The Queen’s visits to the village over the past 70 years.

To mark the Platinum Jubilee, the table in the State Dining Room will be laid to reflect the state dinner held during Her Majesty’s first visit to the Castle in July 1953. The tableware will include the original dessert service used at the dinner, which was purchased especially for the visit, and took place just one month after the Coronation.

Stuart Campbell, public engagement manager at Historic Royal Palaces, said: “This is a very special year for us all at Hillsborough Castle. Not only is the village officially celebrating its Royal status, but we are at the heart of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations which we can’t wait to share with our visitors.”

An official gun salute will take place at the castle at 12noon on Thursday, June 2 to start off a weekend-long Jubilee Garden Party inspired by those held by the Governor of Northern Ireland in the ‘50s.

Local businesses and creators will set up stalls on the lawns of the castle along with vintage cars, while traditional games can be played, and music will fill the air.

Elsewhere in the gardens, a field of flowers will appear, in tribute to Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee. Taking inspiration from Superbloom at the Tower of London, which will see 20 million seeds sown in the fortress’s historic moat, Hillsborough’s Platinum Jubilee floral tribute promises to delight visitors and pollinators alike.