The famous gate lodge is situated close to the Seahill junction on the busy A2 dual carriageway between Bangor and Belfast.

The lodge was designed in Italianate style by Thomas Turner and built in 1851, however, it has been abandoned since the 1990's after a road-widening scheme failed to materialise.

A planning application was approved in 2017 to transform the lodge into a three bedroom house but no works commenced and the approval has now expired.

Craigowen Lodge is on the market for £150,000. Picture: Ulster Architectural Society

The building has a tin roof in place after an arson attack and is currently owned by Clanmil Housing Association.

Furthermore, the lodge has a B1 Listed Status since 1988 and the asking price is £150,000, however, it Clanmil have said that it’s “in need of a complete refurbishment.”

News of the potential sale was met by caution by long-time campaigner Alliance MLA Paul Muir, who believes restoration works need to happen on the lodge as soon as possible.

He said: "Having been inside the building last year, it was clear Craigowen Lodge is in a sorry state – boarded up, with a tin roof and increasingly dilapidated conditions internally, I worry it could soon be gone for good if works don’t quickly commence to restore the listed building.

“Real worries now exist that the historic Gate Lodge could be snapped up and left to go into complete ruin, facing a similar fate so many beautiful listed buildings have faced, involving collapse and demolition with part of our past then lost forever.

"I am therefore urging current owners Clanmil to place a condition of sale upon the transaction that planning is obtained and substantive works commence before it’s handed over. We cannot let Craigowen Lodge wither, decline and decay any longer.”

Despite Mr Muir’s concerns about the future of the building, a spokesperson for Clanmil said that selling conditions will “remain confidential”.

"We confirm that the property, which has a Grade B1 listing, has been placed on the market for sale this week.