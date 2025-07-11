Huge Co Antrim coast beauty spot closes for £6m facelift - 191-acre Carnfunnock County Park now shut to public
Carnfunnock Country Park is being reworked as part of what local officials describe as “a transformative multi-million-pound redevelopment project”.
Extensive works started this week, marking the beginning of a new chapter for what’s said to be one of the jewel in the crown of the Mid and East Antrim area.
Located on the coast north of Larne, the tourist attraction country park includes walking trails through woodland and along the coast, gardens and a famous maze in the shape of Northern Ireland.
The £6.1m redevelopment plan, funded by Westminster, will build a new visitor centre and a fully inclusive adventure park, plus new caravan and bicycle parking among many other upgrades.
Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Jackson Minford, said the project would be a game-changer for the local area and beyond.
“Carnfunnock Country Park is a jewel in Mid and East Antrim’s crown, providing us with a fantastic outdoor space for everyone,” he said.
“This redevelopment is a major step forward for our community, as it will not only enhance the park itself but also provide an economic boost for tourism and local businesses.
“The contribution from the UK government will help drive renewed growth and prosperity and futureproof the site for years to come.”
Key additions include a bike park offering a pump track and jump trail for older children and adults, an play park with accessible areas providing fun for children of all abilities, an elevated viewing platform over the maze, new toilets, and improved paths and direction signs.
The UK’s Minister for Local Growth, Alex Norris, stated the £6m facelift is “an exciting and ambitious project for Mid and East Antrim”.
“Carnfunnock Country Park is an asset for the community, but in need of transformation to make it fit for the future,” he said.
“This multimillion-pound regeneration will ensure visitors and the community, across all generations, can benefit from new attractions and more accessible facilities while boosting local growth for the wider area.”
The park facilities closed last Sunday so that construction works could begin. Pedestrian access to walking routes will be available throughout the building process, which comes as a result of public demand during a consultation on the redevelopment.
Visitors are encouraged to use parking facilities at Drains Bay or Carnfunnock Bay, with toilets also available at Drains Bay during the closure.
The redevelopment of Carnfunnock Country Park is described as being a cornerstone in Mid and East Antrim Council’s “ongoing commitment to enhancing green spaces, promoting tourism and supporting local communities”.
Carnfunnock has long been a haven for families, nature lovers and tourists. It was built on land originally owned by a series of wealthy families, largely from either business or political backgrounds during the 19th and early 20th centuries, and at one point housed two large mansions with large estates.
The land was bought by Larne Council during the 1950s and was gradually developed until it was awarded formal country park status in 1990.
