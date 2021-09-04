IN FULL: Orange Order hits out at ‘catalogue of ill-judged’ moves by PSNI top brass

An image depicting all the Orange Order members murdered, many of whom were RUC officers. The order has today spoken of the crisis of confidence in the leadership of the PSNI

The institution issued a statement following a week of turmoil sparked by the PSNI’s report into how the republican-dominated south Armagh borderlands should be policed.

It contained such suggestions as hiding memorials to slain RUC officers so as not to offend republicans, and allowing the gardai to pursue and arrest people in Northern Ireland.

This, in full, is the statement by the Orange Order to the News Letter last night:

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On September 1, the Orange family remembered 339 members of the Institution who were murdered by terrorists - over 70 of whom were serving police officers.

On the previous day, the PSNI launched a report on policing in South Armagh which was highly political, insensitive and clearly designed to appease Nationalism.

The Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland have very real concerns regarding the impartiality of the organisation commissioned to conduct the research for this report.

Furthermore, our members are sick of the rank hypocrisy of Sinn Fein who, whilst continuing to eulogise those who for decades, murdered and maimed police officers and soldiers in South Armagh, now ironically demand that policing is delivered on their terms.

This report is the latest addition to a catalogue of ill-judged decisions in the past 18 months which illustrate the PSNI’s clear lack of understanding of the concerns of the Unionist community and further fuels the allegations of a two-tier policing system.

The PSNI has once again shown its obsession with ensuring Republicanism is kept happy at all costs – including the cost of its own members morale and the organisation’s credibility in wider society.

No later than this week, Grand Orange Lodge Officers engaged with the PSNI regarding the deteriorating confidence our members and fellow Unionists have in their approach to our community.

Sadly, to date such engagement has provided limited progress - yet one photograph of the Chief Constable posing with serving officers in Crossmaglen has produced an apology, a commissioned report, a press conference and 50 recommendations.

If the Chief Constable and his senior colleagues are serious about being representative of, and accountable to the community they police, then immediate and decisive steps must be taken to redress this obvious two-tier imbalance which threatens to completely undermine the traditional support for policing enjoyed from the Unionist community.

More from this reporter:

Click here: Case of George Floyd makes it into PSNI report about policing in rural south Armagh

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.