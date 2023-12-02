In Pictures: Apprentice Boys 'Shutting of the gates' parade in Londonderry
The annual ‘Shutting of the gates’ event has taken place in Londonderry
By Michael Cousins
Published 2nd Dec 2023, 15:30 GMT
Pictures Press Eye
1. Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 2nd December 2023 - Several thousand Apprentice Boys are taking part in the annual Lundy parade in Londonderry. The annual event marks the anniversary of the 17th Century siege of the city. About 25 bands join the parade through the city, which ends with the burning of an effigy of Lt Col Robert Lundy, known as Lundy the Traitor. Photo by Lorcan Doherty / Press Eye.
