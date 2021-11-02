Princess Anne visited The Siege Museum, located within Londonderry's historic walls. Photo by Matt Mackey / Press Eye

Hosted by the Apprentice Boys of Derry, Her Royal Highness Princess Anne met with senior representatives from the Loyal Institution and museum trustees. She was also introduced to key representatives from the city who supported the establishment of the museum in 2016, dedicated to commemorating the history of the Siege of Londonderry 1688-89 and the cultural heritage of the Associated Clubs of the Apprentice Boys of Derry.

At the Siege Museum, the Princess Royal also met with local school children who have benefited from visiting the museum, as well as viewing a display by highland dancers.

Prior to her departure, Her Royal Highness unveiled a centenary stone marking 100 years of Northern Ireland.

