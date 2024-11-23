Inspired by Hitler's autobahns, one of Northern Ireland's busiest roads - the Sydenham Bypass - turns 65 today

People walk on the Sydenham bypass, shortly before its opening in 1959. It was the first such dual carriageway in Northern Ireland. Image taken from the Northern Ireland Historical Photographical Society

​A Belfast road that was influenced by Hitler’s autobahns turns 65 today.

​The Sydenham Bypass, now one of Northern Ireland’s busiest routes, has become a pensioner.

The dual carriageway opened on November 23 1959, but could have been finished almost two decades earlier if not for World War Two.

Although only a short stretch of road – less than three miles long – it was pioneering for its era, being built to near-motorway standard and unveiled weeks after the first long stretch of the M1 in England was opened.

Adolf Hitler inaugurates the autobahn between Frankfurt/Main and Darmstadt on May 19 1935. Two years later, a British delegation including the engineer for the Sydenham Bypass would visit German autobahns (Photo by Imagno/Getty Images)

But the Sydenham Bypass would have beaten the M1 to completion by almost 20 years, if not for Adolf Hitler – the German dictator who in fact inspired the road. The bypass’s Scottish engineer R Dundas Duncan had visited Germany in 1937 as part of a British delegation to inspect Adolf Hitler’s admired new autobahns, which revolutionised long distance motoring.

The key design feature in such roads was the lack of any gaps or crossing points in the central reservation, thus entirely separating inbound and outbound vehicles. To this day such roads. known as expressways, have the lowest death tolls because they eliminate two of the most dangerous manoeuvres on the road, turning right and overtaking in the face of oncoming traffic.

Construction on the Sydenham bypass began the year after the visit to Germany, before being interrupted in 1939 when Hitler’s invasion of Poland sparked war. Then, after the war, there was no money to finish the project until the late 1950s.

Finally, at its opening on November 23, 1959, the prime minister of Northern Ireland Lord Brookeborough and other officials sat in covered stands to see the new road, which would alleviate congestion on the nearby Newtownards Road. The News Letter reported: "The opening of the road, which has special paths for cyclists, was as the Governor (Lord Wakehurst) described it, a new era in road development."

The dignitaries then drove to Stormont where "the government gave a luncheon".

The road is now one of the busiest in the province and there are long-term plans to widen it to three lanes. Wesley Johnston, who runs a website about roads, says: "Although most who use it every day do not realise its significance, the Sydenham Bypass is remarkable in being the first, modern dual-carriageway constructed in Northern Ireland."

The bypass was due to form part of an M3 motorway to Bangor which, like most planned motorways in Northern Ireland, was never built. A bridge over the Lagan, completed in 1995, was the only section of the M3 to be constructed. The first motorway in Ulster, the M1 to Lisburn, opened two-and-a-half years later in mid-1962. Access to the Sydenham Bypass was improved in 1966 with the new Bridge End Flyover and Queen Elizabeth Bridge.

Mr Johnston said: "The Sydenham Bypass now carries almost 60,000 vehicles per day, and has stood the test of time remarkably well."