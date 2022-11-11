Plaque unveiled for codebreaker John Herivel. Susan Herivel unveiled the plaque for her father at his former school, Methodist College Belfast. Pictured Susan Herivel & Professor Alastair Adair, Pro Vice-Chancellor for Ulster University. Photo: Pacemaker Press

John Herivel was a former pupil of Methodist College from 1924-1936. He was born on August 29, 1918 in Malone Avenue to John Jamieson Herivel (from the Channel Islands) and his wife, Josephine Allison Moat whose ancestry can be traced back to a rich Ulster-Scots heritage. During the Victorian era the Moats were well-known stationers and printers in Rosemary Street, Belfast.

After leaving Methodist College in 1936, John Herivel won a scholarship to study mathematics at Sidney Sussex College, Cambridge. He was a gifted mathematician and whilst at Cambridge, John was tutored by Gordon Welshman. At the age of 21, Welshman recruited John to come and work at Bletchley Park. He commenced there in January 1940 and worked alongside Alan Turing in Hut 6 and others of like mind.

John Herival’s lateral thinking shed light on the way Germans operated the Enigma machine that encrypted military messages. His way of breaking the Enigma ciphers became known as the ‘Herivel Tip’ or Herivelismus. His simple but truly amazing breakthrough in codebreaking won him special praise by Winston Churchill upon a secret visit to Bletchley.

After the end of the war, John returned to Belfast where he obtained a teaching post at Campbell College. Later, he moved to become a reader In History and the Science of Philosophy at Queens University. 1975 saw John, his wife and family move to live in Oxford where he became a Fellow of All Souls College. He died suddenly aged 92 after a major heart attack and is buried in Oxford.