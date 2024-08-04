Large Royal Black gathering hears that Christians must stay strong in the face of 'mockery and attacks'

A large-scale demonstration by the Royal Black Institution has been told that Christianity faces mockery and attacks, and that believers must stay strong in the face of these.

Rev William Anderson, the Sovereign Grand Master, was speaking from the platform after 37 preceptories accompanied by as many bands paraded in Lisnaskea, Fermanagh.

Hosted this year by Lisnaskea True Blues RBP 183, the Fermanagh parade commemorates the 1689 Battle of Newtownbutler.

Speaking to the Sir Knights and bandsmen, in what is likely to be a reference to the recent Olympic ceremony controversy, Rev Anderson said: “Our world is in a mess. What was once defined as being right is now wrong, and what was once defined as wrong is now being defined as right.

PACEMAKER PRESS BELFAST 03-07-24: Commemoration of the 1689 Battle of Newtownbutler in Lisnaskea on Saturday

“Confusion abounds, morals are in decline and our Christian Faith is being mocked and literally attacked.

“What is the answer? We need to be strong in our faith, a faith that is grounded in love for what Christ has done for us.

“Only when we trust in Christ completely for our own lives can we then begin to take on the challenges of secularism around us.”

Around 1,800 participants took part in the parade, which featured a variety of marching bands, including silver, flute, pipe and accordion.

Visiting sir knights from counties Cavan, Donegal and Monaghan joined with Enniskillen No 1 District and Lisnaskea No 2 District at the assembly point at Manderwood business park, before setting off at 12.30pm along Main Street and Moorlough Road to the demonstration field at Cushwash on Newtownbutler Road.

Rev Anderson was the principal platform speaker, and proceedings were chaired by Rev Rodney Beacom.

After the event, Rev Anderson said: “We have enjoyed a great day in the perfect setting of Lisnaskea, witnessing for the Reformed Christian faith and celebrating our history and culture.

“We have received a fantastic welcome, with supporters enjoying the music and colour of our parade, which delivered a wonderful family day out.

“My thanks go out to the Worshipful Master and Officers who arranged and hosted the demonstration and made the day a great success.”