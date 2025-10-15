Pat Jennings on the pitch in 1986. Photo ©INPHO/Billy Stickland

A host of jerseys from Northern Ireland football legend Pat Jennings have fetched more than twice what was expected at auction, and set a new record.

The football memorabilia collection comprised some 165 items including from Jennings’ time at Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

The legendary keeper played some 119 international matches for Northern Ireland in an international career which lasted for more than 22 years.

Jennings, 80, previously said of the auction that he felt it was the right time to sell, adding that he had also kept a few items for himself.

During his career, he played for his native Newry Town and then Watford before moving to the then First Division with Tottenham Hotspur and then Arsenal, winning the FA Cup with both of the north London rivals.

The auction, hosted by English firm Budds, brought in more than £400,000 yesterday.

It had previously been estimated to fetch around £200,000.

Those snapping up the items included 100 foreign buyers from across the world, as well as those within the UK.

Budds said a new record was achieved for a UK goalkeeper’s shirt after Jennings’ blue Spurs v Norwich City match-worn goalkeeper’s shirt from 1973 sold for £33,480.

The items sold included Jennings’ green Spurs v Aston Villa League Cup Final match-worn goalkeeper’s shirt from 1971 for £21,800, and his green Spurs v Chelsea FA Cup Final match-worn goalkeeper’s shirt from 1967 for £20,600.