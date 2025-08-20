Little known Charles Lanyon famine era building in Belfast put forward for listed status

The Gardner Robb Building

A little known building built in the famine era, and designed by the most famous architect associated with Belfast, Charles Lanyon, is being put forward for listed status.

The Gardner Robb building, at 51 Lisburn Road, used by Belfast City Hospital in its grounds as a Day Procedure Unit, has been put forward for consultation on listing. The building is accessed most easily from the Donegall Road.

At the August meeting of the Belfast City Council Planning Committee, elected representatives noted and supported the listing.

The building was originally the Belfast Union Workhouse Fever Hospital and was designed in the Tudor Gothic style by Lanyon. It was built between 1845 and 1847, and further extended from 1847 to 48 to accommodate the growing numbers of patients.

Lanyon (1813 to 1889), from Sussex in England, moved to Ireland after his civil engineering apprenticeship, following his mentor Jacob Owen, and moved north in 1836.

He designed Union Theological College, at one time the seat of the Northern Ireland Parliament, Queen’s College, later Queen’s University, Crumlin Road Gaol, Crumlin Road Courthouse, the Ulster Institution for the Deaf and Dumb, the Botanic Gardens Palm House, Queen’s Bridge and Glendun Viaduct.

He also completed 14 Church of Ireland churches, between 1839 and 1843. Lanyon was elected Belfast Mayor in 1862, and Conservative MP for the city between 1865 and 1868.

The building is close to a three-acre site which contains the unmarked graves of the city’s poor, and those who died during the Great Famine in Belfast, off the Donegall Road the Donegall Road.

Earlier this year Belfast City Council announced it was planning to recognise the burial ground, where at least 10,000 bodies were buried at a cemetery which opened in the late 1840s and closed in the 1900s. The cemetery was used to bury poor people from the nearby workhouse, as well as victims during the famine, which lasted from 1845 to 1852.

A report for Belfast Council on the listing states: “The Gardner Robb Building is the only surviving structure within the wider suite of 1840s buildings of the Belfast Workhouse complex. It is the only remaining workhouse fever hospital to have been designed by the celebrated Belfast architect Charles Lanyon, the other surviving workhouse fever hospitals in Northern Ireland adhere to George Wilkinson’s standard plans.

“It is also one of the earliest hospital buildings to have survived in Belfast – only Clifton Street Poorhouse is earlier in date. It is only one of four workhouse fever hospitals to survive in anything like their original form in Northern Ireland.”

The proposed listing for the building by the Northern Ireland Environment Agency is B1. Grade B1 and B2 Special buildings refer to those of more local importance or displaying good examples of period style. Degrees of alteration or imperfection are acceptable in this category.