Despite being seen as a stereotypically 'green' rather than 'orange' day of celebration, it is common for Protestant / unionist / loyalist marches to take place marking it, and below the News Letter gives a breakdown of what's happening.

In an article for the News Letter back in 2010, bands enthusiast Quincey Dougan had written that "it is obvious that unionism has no desire to abandon its central belief of Patrick's religious relevance".

He added that "whatever the future holds, it is clear that the Protestant / unionist / loyalist community is going through an ongoing examination of Patrick and his relevance to them".

He quoted Troubles journalist Chris Ryder as saying "there will be no going back to the view that St Patrick was a Catholic, and a saint only for Catholics".

He also quoted the then-chairman of Cormeen Rising Sons of William, one Mark Gibson, on the subject.

The band had run St Patrick's Day parades in the west Armagh village of Killylea, beginning in 2005.

Mr Gibson was quoted as saying he was "concerned about how a St Patricks Day parade would go down in our community" but that "we made a decision to try it and it has been a success".

Since 2012, this parade has been held in Armagh city - where it will be taking place again this year.

••• FRIDAY’S PARADES – WHAT’S ON, WHEN AND WHERE •••

• The Cormeen Rising Sons of William event it is due to begin at 7pm beginning at the Mall East and Gaol Square in Armagh city, going to Scotch Street and Market Street, and coming back to Mall East.There are 50 bands set to take place, involving some 2,000 marchers and the same number of participants, according to the documents lodged with the Parades Commission.

• Another major event will be the march held by Braid District LOL No 18 in Broughshane, just to the east of Ballymena.The parade begins at midday, starting at Beechvale and Raceview Road, going to Knockan Road.The return route begins at 3pm.There are 11 bands listed on the 11/1 form, with 2,000 expected marchers and 5,000 expected supporters.Prior to the parade, breakfast will be served from 7.30-11am by LOL 503 in Broughshane Orange Hall.

• In east Belfast, a march will set out from the Great Eastern Bar at 6.30pm going to Cherryville Street for a wreath-laying, then Woodstock Road for a wreath-laying, then the Albertbridge Road for a final wreath-laying, before returning to the pub.There is one band listed on the 11/1 form - the Rising Sons Flute Band - with an estimated 50 participants and 20 supporters listed.Afterwards, a "sash bash" is to take place at the Con Club from 8pm until late.

• A parade in Lisburn has been cancelled but the hosts, Batesons True Blues LOL 1925, have said "we will however be going full steam ahead for our S. Patricks funday on Saturday at Lisburn Orange Hall from 1pm till 5pm".It adds: "Everyone regardless of religion or creed is welcome to join us, always a great day and craic for one and all: petting farm, bouncy castles, face painting, disco etc, and free refreshments for kids, parents and grandparents."

• Meanwhile in Coleraine a parade is scheduled of the Ulster Protestant Boys Flute Band.The one-band march is set for 7pm, and sets off from Shuttle Hill and Killowen Street, heading for The Diamond before heading back.The 11/1 form then has some 30 bands processing the same route beginning at 8pm, with an expected 1,600 participants and an unknown number of supporters.

• In Londonderry city, there will be a parade led by the Apprentice Boys of Derry No Surrender Parent Club, starting at 12.10pm in the Fountain Estate.

It will proceed to the Diamond and then to St Columb’s Cathedral, with a return route beginning at 1.10pm.

Only one band is listed – the William King Memorial Flute Band, with 150 participants and 25 supporters.