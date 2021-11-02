Such has been the demand this year however, that they will remain open throughout the year providing an information point and facilities not only for visitors to the 1.5km Show Cave but also for those walking in the surrounding nature reserves and the increasingly popular Cuilcagh Boardwalk Trail.

Chair of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, councillor Errol Thompson said: “Since opening its doors to the public in May 1985 this wonderful natural attraction, set in the heart of West Fermanagh against the backdrop of the stunning foothills of Cuilcagh Mountain, has been a huge draw for both domestic and international visitors. The move to year-round opening will not only provide facilities for those visiting during the autumn and winter months but also new activities to do in the area which will hopefully attract more visitors to the district during this traditionally quieter part of the year. The extended opening period will also give year-round employment to our committed staff, who invest so much energy and enthusiasm in providing great experiences to all those who visit the Marble Arch Caves.”