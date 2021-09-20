Auctioneer Carl Bennett holding art by Michael Stone, one of the lots for sale at Bloomfield Auctions in east Belfast next week. Picture date: Monday September 20, 2021.

Other items in the police and military-themed sale at Bloomfield Auctions in east Belfast include a service medal from the 1916 Easter Rising in Dublin, a series of artworks painted by loyalist Michael Stone and a miniature hurling stick signed by republican prisoners, including former IRA leader Joe Cahill.

The auction also includes two pieces from dining sets – a porcelain cream jug and a spoon – that would have been used by high-ranking Nazis Heinrich Himmler and Joseph Goebbels on their personal train carriages during the Second World War.

Karl Bennett, the managing director of Bloomfield Auctions, said the Collins pieces – a walking stick and intelligence files covering the period from 1920 to 1922 – are expected to draw particular interest at the sale, which takes place on Tuesday and Wednesday next week. Mr Bennett believed both items could potentially sell for as much as £10,000 each.

Walking stick once belonging to Michael Collins with letter of providence, one of the lots for sale at Bloomfield Auctions in east Belfast next week. Picture date: Monday September 20, 2021.

Anyone wishing to buy the Maze prison gate, which comes complete with keys and hinges, will certainly need to think about how to transport it home.

“It’s extremely heavy, as you’d expect,” said Mr Bennett.

For more info visit www.bloomfieldauctions.co.uk

Auctioneer Carl Bennett points on a page from a large dossier of Royal Irish Constabulary (RIC) documents with a notice to arrest Michael Collins, one of the lots for sale at Bloomfield Auctions in east Belfast next week. Picture date: Monday September 20, 2021.

Auctioneer Carl Bennett standing beside a prison gate from Long Kesh gate that is understood to have been in block H5 between INLA and LVF prisoners, one of the lots for sale at Bloomfield Auctions in east Belfast next week. Picture date: Monday September 20, 2021.

