Seventy years ago this month, 135 people perished when the MV Princess Victoria sank close to the Copeland Islands off the Co Down coast.

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council will mark the 70th anniversary of the MV Princess Victoria ferry disaster with a series of poignant commemorative events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Princess Victoria was one of the first roll on, roll off designed ferries and made daily return crossings from Larne to Stranraer.

It was caught up in severe weather during the great storm of 1953. The heavy seas led to the stern gates of the car deck being forced open on January 31, 1953 - and within four hours The Princess Victoria sank.

It is thought that 177 people were on board including 49 members of crew and that the disaster claimed the lives of 135 people. The tragedy had a huge impact on Larne, with 27 of the victims from the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Alderman Noel Williams, said: “The sinking of the Princess Victoria devastated families and communities here, in Stranraer and further afield. It may have happened many years ago but the pain and loss is still felt by many families across our Borough.”

“The memory of that terrible day remains with many families who lost loved ones, neighbours and friends in the disaster - it is an awful reminder of the power of nature.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Princess Victoria Memorial in Larne.

“Council has worked closely with a number of organisations to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the disaster and remember all those involved.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here are the planned events to mark the 70th anniversary of the MV Princess Victoria ferry disaster:

Wednesday 25 January: BBC Community Service recording

Advertisement Hide Ad

Venue: First Larne Presbyterian Church

This year marks the 70th anniversary of the MV Princess Victoria ferry disaster. Pictured is the ship at Larne.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Time: 7pm

BBC Radio Ulster will be recording a community service from Larne. The service has been organised on behalf of Council by Larne Minister’s Club. Members of the public are invited to attend this historic event and should be at the church for 7pm sharp, with recording to begin at 7.30pm. The service will be broadcast on Sunday 29 January on BBC Radio Ulster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Monday 30 January: Book launch and history talk on the Princess Victoria disaster

Venue: Larne Museum

Advertisement Hide Ad

Time: 7.30pm

The inaugural Princess Victoria memorial lecture will take place at Larne Museum on Monday 30 January - with renowned author, researcher and writer Peter McCabe on hand to speak about his research on the 1953 shipping tragedy and notably the graves of the victims.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Seats must be booked in advance by emailing [email protected] or by phoning the Museum on 028 2826 2443

Tuesday 31 January: 70th anniversary commemoration of the disaster

Advertisement Hide Ad

Venue: Princess Victoria Memorial, Chaine Memorial Road

Time: 11am

Advertisement Hide Ad

A memorial service to mark the 70th anniversary of the loss of the Princess Victoria in the ‘Great Storm’ of 1953 will be held on Tuesday 31 January.

The annual event has been organised by the Royal Antediluvian Order of Buffaloes MV Princess Victoria Lodge 5050 in association with Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The service will be conducted by local clergy and traditionally has representation from the rescue services and maritime bodies, as well as community groups and families who lost loved ones in the tragedy.

Wreath laying will be led by Jane Allen Deputy Lieutenant for County Antrim and Mayor Alderman Noel Williams. A wreath will also be laid on behalf of Dumfries and Galloway Council, while a Mid and East Antrim wreath will be laid at a similar ceremony taking place at Agnew Park in Stranraer - location of the Princess Victoria memorial in the Scottish port.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among those attending the event are family members of those lost in the tragedy, including the son of one of the victims who was a young child when his father drowned.

The service is open to members of the public and will be followed by refreshments at the McNeill Theatre. Those attending are asked to RSVP for catering purposes to [email protected]

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thursday 2 February: ‘For those in peril on the sea’ arts performance marking the 70th anniversary

Venue: McNeill Theatre

Advertisement Hide Ad

Time: 7.30pm

A special performance showcasing the poignant story of the loss of the Princess Victoria will be held on Thursday 2 February at the McNeill Theatre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘For those in Peril on the Sea’ will be presented by local readers and musicians and has been developed by author and historian Dr. David Hume. The story will explore the relationship with the sea over generations and reflect on the worst maritime disaster to affect the communities of East Antrim and Galloway and Dumfries.

A poignant tune commissioned to mark the tragedy will be performed at the event, which will also combine poetry, drama, music and readings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“MV Princess Victoria” was written by Ivan Black and commissioned in 2008 by the old Larne Borough Council. Written for the accordion, it will be performed by East Antrim Seniors Accordion Orchestra. Among those taking part will be the Major Sinclair Memorial Pipe Band, which was formed in 1957 and named in memory of Major John Maynard Sinclair, one of those lost in the disaster, and soloist Catherine Hamilton.

Admission is FREE. Tickets for entry are available at MVPrincessVictoria.eventbrite.co.uk

Advertisement Hide Ad

Donations can be accepted for the Mayor’s Charities on the night - young people’s mental health charity ‘Pure Mental’ and Royal Air Forces Association.

1 - 4 February: Princess Victoria exhibition

Advertisement Hide Ad

Venue: Larne Museum

Time: 10am to 4pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

An exhibition marking the loss of the Princess Victoria is being held at Larne Museum from 1-4 February. The exhibition will tell the story of the ship and the fateful day on which she sank - through panels and artefacts on display. It will also include letters of sympathy sent to the family of James Arthur Morrow of Carnalbanagh who was lost in the disaster.

See also