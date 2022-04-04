Author Bryan Jackson said: “She was doomed by her owner, doomed by her designers, doomed by the men who sailed her ... doomed even by her sister ship.”

Bryan, who lives in upstate New York, is a public relations professional, writer and broadcast journalist.

“My interest in the Titanic began as a teenager after reading Walter Lord’s book ‘A Night to Remember’,” he said.

More than 1,500 people died when the Titanic sank on the night of April 14, 1912

He has since spent extensive time researching the ship and the events which lead to her sinking.

His research has included interviews with Titanic’s last survivor, Mellvina Dean, and George Tulloch, who became Salvor-in-Possession of the Titanic.

In his book ‘Why The Titanic Was Doomed’ published by Pen & Sword Books, Bryan presents a new and unique look at the many circumstances that came together the night of April 14, 1912 to claim over 1,500 lives and leave Titanic lying in 12,000 feet of water on the bottom of the North Atlantic.

He said that each chapter details how seemingly disconnected circumstances created a tragedy that remains as significant today as it was over a century ago.

The new book by Bryan Jackson

He said: “They include flawed design decisions, outdated regulations, substandard materials, weather conditions, lookouts left blinded and warnings never acted upon.

“Perhaps the most fascinating piece is a look at how events involving sister ship Olympic would result in Titanic being placed directly on course to meet the iceberg which would sink her.”

Meanwhile, a Titanic researcher has set up a Twitter feed devoted to charting the events surrounding the liner’s first and last voyage.

Englishman Paul Lee, who has a doctorate in Nuclear Physics, began his recreation of the fatal voyage on Twitter in 2018 and has expanded the scope of his ‘Titanic on Twitter’ project over the years to cover the whole of April 1912.

He said: “I expand my Twitter feed every year and now I have reached over 1,800 tweets, describing the preparations for the voyage, the truncated journey itself and the aftermath, along with book and website suggestions at suitable points in the chronology.

“I also delve into other matters of maritime history and explore some of the controversies connected to the Titanic.”

He said: “I’ve had a fascination with the Titanic since the wreck was officially found in 1985 and I have performed a multitude of original research into the disaster.”

