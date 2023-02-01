Lolly Spence presents episodes in Belfast’s Queen’s Island, Titanic Quarter, The Ulster American Folk Park, the Ards Peninsula, Slemish Mountain and Glenarm.

For centuries, the comings and goings of folk between Ulster and Scotland have left their mark on the landscape and people of this Island.

With this in mind, Discover Ulster-Scots Places puts the spotlight on Northern Ireland’s must-see attractions with special emphasis on their links to Ulster-Scots language, heritage and culture.

The seven locations featured in the series are: Belfast’s Queen’s Island and Titanic Quarter; Slemish Mountain and Glenarm; Derry’s Walls; Fermanagh and Lough Erne; the Gobbins and Glenariff Forest; he Ulster American Folk Park; and the Ards Peninsula.

Jane Rea presents episodes in Fermanagh and Lough Erne, the Derry Wall’s, The Gobbins and Glenariff Forest.

Joint presenter, Lolly Spence said: “The impact of Scottish migration to Ulster, over many centuries, can be traced in our architecture, heritage, folklore, language and industry. It was a joy to work on this series which showcases our breath-taking geography and celebrates our cultural achievements. For anyone wanting to visit Northern Ireland today, I hope these mini-tours will give you a sense of our Ulster-Scots history and some ideas to help you connect with your own heritage.”

Joint presenter, Jane Rea added: “It’s always a joy to get out and explore what this fabulous little country has to offer. From my home on the east coast of Co Antrim where I see Scotland every day, to the far-flung corners of Fermanagh, it’s been great to revisit connections both geographically and historically between the two shores.

“There’s so much to discover about the people, places and built heritage right here on our doorstep, and all wrapped up in the most glorious of landscapes, with the world’s best tea and buns to keep you fuelled up on your adventures. “

Heidi McAlpin, Ulster-Scots broadcast fund executive at Northern Ireland Screen added: “This new digital series beautifully enraptures the historical connections between Scotland and Northern Ireland that resonate to this day. The series is a ‘must-watch’ for anyone interested in exploring Northern Ireland’s distinctly Ulster-Scots destinations.”