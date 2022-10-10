No cause to Mourne: remembering the history of the mighty Mourne Wall 100 years after its completion

The Mourne Wall is a feat of manpower; a tangible testament to the braun and grit of the men who created it.

And to mark the 100th anniversary of its completion, the News Letter has spoken to the man in charge of its modern-day upkeep: Michael Donnelly of Northern Ireland Water.

Whilst similar walls exist in places like the Cotswolds in England, Mr Donnelly believes that the Mourne Wall stands alone in the British Isles in terms of the sheer ruggedness of the terrain it traverses.

Well over 6ft tall for much of its 22-mile length, and perhaps a couple of feet wide, the wall stomps across the crests of the Mournes' most punishing peaks, including Donard (850 metres high, 2,890ft), Commedagh (767m, 2,516ft), and Bearnagh (739m or 2,425ft).

There are only a handful of places where the builders were unable to make the wall stick, such as Hare's Gap near Bearnagh; there, in the saddle between two mountains, it looks as if the wall has tried to scale sheer rockfaces, but suffered honourable defeat at the hands of physics.

Mr Donnelly said that shortly before the turn of the 20th century, several thousand acres of land had been placed under the control of something called the Belfast City and District Water Commission.

"With the industrial revolution, Belfast's population was growing," said Mr Donnelly.But the city lacked a large-scale clean water supply.

Planners decided that their best option was to harness the watershed of the Mournes to create reservoirs, and pump the water to the city.

One recent repair program involved restoring 2.5km of wall (1.6 miles). The cost? About £2m.

He estimated that the cost of actually building the whole thing today would be "getting on £50m, I'm sure".

He said that there is not just a "moral" obligation to repair the wall, but a legal one - it is a listed building since 1996."It's really a Northern Ireland icon," he said, comparing it to the Giant's Causeway or Titanic."It's part of our heritage. If that piece of legislation [on listed monuments] stays intact, it'll secure the maintenance of the wall.

"As a society advances more, it regulates more. If I was a gambling man, I'd say the regulations would always be maintained, if not get more stringent. So I'd say the Mourne Wall will be here forever and a day."

The wall itself is not the only stone monument of note in the Mournes though.

Some of the mountains are topped by cairns of loose stones – or two cairns in the case of Donard.

Both are recorded prehistoric archaeological monuments.

The south-west side of the summit is crowned by the “Great Cairn” (dating back to 3,300-3,000 BC), and houses Ireland’s highest passage tomb.

