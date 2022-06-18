Pacemaker Press 18/06/22 Armed Forces day takes place in Banbridge on Saturday. A Drumhead Service was held at Banbridge War Memorial to mark the event. Lord-Lieutenant for County Down gathered with Armed Forces representatives, politicians, local clergy and a council delegation to honour Northern Irelandâ€TMs Armed Forces community. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker
Pacemaker Press 18/06/22 Armed Forces day takes place in Banbridge on Saturday. A Drumhead Service was held at Banbridge War Memorial to mark the event. Lord-Lieutenant for County Down gathered with Armed Forces representatives, politicians, local clergy and a council delegation to honour Northern Irelandâ€TMs Armed Forces community. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

Northern Ireland Armed Forces Day 2022 picture special: Red Arrows flypast, Irish Guards and Royal Irish Regiment bands add to the spectacualr celebrations in Banbridge

All things military were celebrated in Banbridge during the annual Armed Forces Day.

By Michael Cousins
Saturday, 18th June 2022, 1:31 pm
Updated Saturday, 18th June 2022, 1:35 pm

Crowds lined the streets for the parade following a drumhead service at the Banbridge War memorial

1.

Pacemaker Press 18/06/22 Armed Forces day takes place in Banbridge on Saturday. A Drumhead Service was held at Banbridge War Memorial to mark the event. Lord-Lieutenant for County Down gathered with Armed Forces representatives, politicians, local clergy and a council delegation to honour Northern Irelandâ€TMs Armed Forces community. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

Photo Sales

2.

Pacemaker Press 18/06/22 Armed Forces day takes place in Banbridge on Saturday. A Drumhead Service was held at Banbridge War Memorial to mark the event. Lord-Lieutenant for County Down gathered with Armed Forces representatives, politicians, local clergy and a council delegation to honour Northern Irelandâ€TMs Armed Forces community. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

Photo Sales

3.

Pacemaker Press 18/06/22 Armed Forces day takes place in Banbridge on Saturday. A Drumhead Service was held at Banbridge War Memorial to mark the event. Lord-Lieutenant for County Down gathered with Armed Forces representatives, politicians, local clergy and a council delegation to honour Northern Irelandâ€TMs Armed Forces community. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

Photo Sales

4.

Pacemaker Press 18/06/22 Armed Forces day takes place in Banbridge on Saturday. A Drumhead Service was held at Banbridge War Memorial to mark the event. Lord-Lieutenant for County Down gathered with Armed Forces representatives, politicians, local clergy and a council delegation to honour Northern Irelandâ€TMs Armed Forces community. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

Photo Sales
Armed ForcesNorthern IrelandRed ArrowsBanbridge
Next Page
Page 1 of 4