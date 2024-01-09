Armagh Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council is asking ratepayers to say where they would like 12 memorials marking the centenary of Northern Ireland.

The council secured fifteen stones as part of a council programme to mark the Centenary of Northern Ireland in 2021.

Recently the borough's Lord Mayor, Alderman Margaret Tinsley, unveiled three of the stones at civic buildings at the Palace Armagh, Banbridge Civic Building and Craigavon Civic Centre.

The installation of the centenary stones was part of a borough-wide campaign entitled Our People, Our Place Our Story, which was a year-long programme of council events to mark the centenary of Northern Ireland in 2021.

Lord Mayor Alderman Margaret Tinsley officially unveils Centenary Stone at Craigavon Civic Centre, pictured with elected representatives, Councillor Kyle Moutray, Alderman Stephen Moutray, Councillor Keith Ratcliffe and Councillor Kate Evans.

The locations of the remaining 12 stones is now out for public consultation.

It is proposed the remaining commemorative centenary stones will be installed in Lurgan, Portadown, Dromore, Tandragee, Rathfriland, Donaghcloney, Waringstown, Richhill, Loughgall, Magheralin, Dollingstown and Gilford.

Similar to a highly contested memorial stone located at Parliament Buildings at Stormont, the stones are designed in the shape of Northern Ireland and made from locally sourced granite, with the words 'Celebrating the 100th Anniversary of the Foundation of Northern Ireland' engraved on them.

Speaking at the unveiling of the first three stones, Lord Mayor, Alderman Margaret Tinsley said she was "delighted to officially unveil the centenary stones to commemorate 100 years of Northern Ireland".

She added: “Three stones have been installed at our civic buildings in Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon, and I was delighted to welcome local elected representatives from across the borough to join me in marking this significant and historic milestone in the life of Northern Ireland.”

The public consultation is now open until Friday 1st March 2024 and can be completed online at, www.armaghbanbridgecraigavon.gov.uk/consultations

The Stormont stone sparked a political row in 2021 - the year of the centenary - when Sinn Fein blocked the proposal.

Unionist leaders said the veto caused "great hurt" but Sinn Fein said it "opposed a stone to celebrate partition".

Last year the stone was passed by the Assembly Commission in the absence of a Sinn Féin representative on the body.

Sinn Féin MLA John O'Dowd stood down after being appointed infrastructure minister.