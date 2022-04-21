Queen Elizabeth II Barbie doll launched on monarch’s 96th birthday to mark Platinum Jubilee

The Queen’s historic Platinum Jubilee is to be commemorated by the Barbie brand with the creation of an honorary doll in her image.

By The Newsroom
Thursday, 21st April 2022, 10:58 am

The Queen Elizabeth II Barbie, has been released on the Queen’s 96th birthday on Thursday, and will be “instantly recognisable”, fitted with an elegant ivory gown and blue ribbon adorned with decorations of order.

It will also feature a tiara modelled on Queen Mary’s fringe tiara, which the Queen wore on her own wedding day.

The pink ribbon on the doll imitates one given to the Queen by her father George VI, and the pale blue imitates one from her grandfather George V.

The Queen Elizabeth II Barbie doll

The doll will be part of Barbie’s Tribute Collection, which was launched last year in celebration of “visionary individuals with an outstanding impact and legacy within society”.

It will be presented in a box inspired by the styles of Buckingham Palace, made from a 3D ornate die-cut border framing the figure, and an inner panel showing the throne and the red carpet of the throne room.

The doll will be on sale at Harrods, Hamley’s, Selfridges, John Lewis and also on Amazon.

