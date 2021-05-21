Rare Bronze Age sword set to return to Co Fermanagh
A rare 3,000 year old Bronze Age sword, which was found in the 1950s in Co Fermanagh and was recently put up for sale at auction in Dublin, is to return to the county after a consortium secured its purchase.
The auction of the sword came to light when staff at Fermanagh and Omagh District Council’s Museum Services were contacted by members of the public and a plan of action was put into place to secure the purchase of the sword.
A consortium of interested parties was formed (headed up by the council and comprising the Association of Friends of the Fermanagh County Museum, Lough Erne Landscape Partnership, National Lottery Heritage Fund), plus several private individuals.
They secured the necessary funds to put together what was ultimately a successful bid, buying the sword for £7,500.
Chair of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, Councillor Diana Armstrong said: “I am delighted that the bid to purchase the sword was successful, and I am delighted that the sword will be placed on permanent display at Fermanagh County Museum for the enjoyment of locals and visitors alike.
“I am confident that this unique part of our heritage will prove to be a very popular exhibit.
“I am very much looking forward to the return of this wonderful piece of history almost 70 years after it was first discovered here.”
Paul Mullan, Northern Ireland director of The National Lottery Heritage Fund said: “We are delighted that National Lottery funding has helped to support the acquisition of this unique heritage asset, ensuring it returns to County Fermanagh.
Fermanagh County Museum at Enniskillen Castle will reopen to the public on May 24, 2021.
It is anticipated that it will be a few weeks before the sword will be on display.