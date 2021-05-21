Rare Bronze Age sword set to return to Co Fermanagh

The sword was bought for £7,500

The auction of the sword came to light when staff at Fermanagh and Omagh District Council’s Museum Services were contacted by members of the public and a plan of action was put into place to secure the purchase of the sword.

A consortium of interested parties was formed (headed up by the council and comprising the Association of Friends of the Fermanagh County Museum, Lough Erne Landscape Partnership, National Lottery Heritage Fund), plus several private individuals.

They secured the necessary funds to put together what was ultimately a successful bid, buying the sword for £7,500.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chair of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, Councillor Diana Armstrong said: “I am delighted that the bid to purchase the sword was successful, and I am delighted that the sword will be placed on permanent display at Fermanagh County Museum for the enjoyment of locals and visitors alike.

“I am confident that this unique part of our heritage will prove to be a very popular exhibit.

“I am very much looking forward to the return of this wonderful piece of history almost 70 years after it was first discovered here.”

Paul Mullan, Northern Ireland director of The National Lottery Heritage Fund said: “We are delighted that National Lottery funding has helped to support the acquisition of this unique heritage asset, ensuring it returns to County Fermanagh.

Fermanagh County Museum at Enniskillen Castle will reopen to the public on May 24, 2021.