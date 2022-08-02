Approximately 35 preceptories, accompanied by as many bands, will parade in Maguiresbridge to commemorate the 1689 Battle of Newtownbutler.

Sir Knights from three local districts will be joined by visiting members from neighbouring Cavan, Monaghan and other counties.

Among those taking part in the parade hosted by Maguiresbridge Golden Star RBP 1018 will be the Institution’s Sovereign Grand Master Rev William Anderson and Co Fermanagh Grand Master Tom Elliott.

The County Fermanagh Grand Black Chapter Annual Parade in Ballinamallard, Co Fermanagh in 2019. Picture by John McVitty

Parade participants will assemble at Hunter’s field on the Tempo Road before the main procession, which begins at 12.30pm.

Looking ahead to the event, Mr Elliott said: “Like many organisations we have undergone many restrictions due to Covid. Last year we had a scaled down event, held in Kesh.

“This is the first year of the event returning to its traditional focus, and the organisers have done a magnificent job to get everything ready.

“It will be a great day out for all the family – a wonderful spectacle with some top-grade music on display.”

Rev Anderson said: “I am looking forward to the parade and religious service in Fermanagh, and the opportunity to renew acquaintances and meet new friends.

“Institution members in the scenic lakeland county are noted for delivering a relaxed, family-focused event.”

A charity collection on the day will be in aid of Air Ambulance Northern Ireland.