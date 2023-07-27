Andrea McWilliams, Co-director, Linen Biennale (left) and Meadhbh McIlgorm, Programme Manager Linen Biennale 2023 (right)

The Biennale will be launched tomorrow, July 28, in Lisburn, with dual exhibitions taking place at R-Space Gallery and the Island Arts Centre. These are the first in an exciting three-month programme of heritage and cultural events, all themed around linen and flax which take place in locations across the province.

The Linen Biennale is the brainchild of Robert Martin and Anthea McWilliams, the co-directors and co-founders of R-Space Gallery. They recognised the immense part flax and linen played in the shaping of Northern Ireland and its people, and wanted to provide a platform for conversations around its past, present and future. Celebrating heritage was just one part of their vision, the other was a belief that bringing people together to share skills, stories and passion would provide space and opportunity to reimagine the fabric’s future.

Robert Martin said: “The story of linen is the story of Northern Ireland, the golden thread that travelled the world. The biennale is an opportunity to examine that rich heritage and history, and to look to the future and explore the enormous potential of flax and linen which is increasingly valued for its eco-credentials.”

The first Linen Biennale took place in 2018 when 30,000 people attended and participated in over 80 events across Northern Ireland, themed around ‘recall, rethink, reform’. The conversation about linen continues this year, when ‘revive and renew’ will be the call to action.

With the fabric undergoing a significant renaissance in recent years, this year’s programme will look at its unique place at the heart of our communities, how today it is inspiring contemporary artists, and how it might be used in the future. Far from being simply a legacy fabric, linen has developed a considerable reputation as a material of the future, immensely strong, environmentally friendly, and sustainable.

The Linen Biennale is taking place in venues across the region. Partners include PRONI (Public Records Office Northern Ireland), National Museums NI, Craft NI, Northern Ireland Screen, Portview Trade Centre, and local authorities across Northern Ireland.

This year’s innovative programme features artists, makers, producers, and community groups from across Northern Ireland, and has been made possible with The National Lottery Heritage Fund, thanks to monies raised by National Lottery players. The R-Space Gallery was awarded a grant of £99,352 to produce the 2023 Linen Biennale, creating employment, projects, and new chapters in Northern Ireland’s linen story.

Dr Sally Montgomery OBE, The National Lottery Heritage Fund Committee Member for Northern Ireland, said: “It’s exciting to be part of the return of the Linen Biennale, and the continued energy and creativity of this year’s programme. The National Lottery Heritage Fund’s vision is for heritage to be valued, cared for, and sustained for everyone, now and in the future, and this initiative gives people a chance to feel connected to their heritage and to celebrate the significance of local linen. We’re very proud to fund this programme and wish everyone involved every success.”