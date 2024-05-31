The Handel Festival, London, 27th May, 1784.

A correspondent from London had written: “Yesterday the grand festival in commemoration of the immortal Handel began. We cannot in any adequate terms describe the grandeur of the spectacle. Habituated as we are to public exhibitions, and having had the opportunity of beholding whatever has engaged the attention of the Metropolis for many years, we may be allowed to speak from comparison. On experience, therefore, we say that so grand and beautiful a spectacle, with, at the same time, a feast so rich and perfect, has not been presented to the public eye within our memory. Before ten in the morning the appearance was numerous, and about half after eleven the immense space was crowded to overflowing. The number was not short of 4,000, the greatest part of which were ladies. Their Majesties arrived about a quarter past twelve. The Royal pair were accompanied by Prince Edward and the Princess Royal, who sat on the King's right, the Princesses Augusta Sophia and Elizabeth on the Queen's left hand. The Coronation Anthem was the first piece; it was selected as a Salutation. Our readers can imagine better than we can describe the fullness of a band of more than 500 instruments.”