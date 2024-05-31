Royal spectators attend Frederic Handel Festival, London (1784)
A correspondent from London had written: “Yesterday the grand festival in commemoration of the immortal Handel began. We cannot in any adequate terms describe the grandeur of the spectacle. Habituated as we are to public exhibitions, and having had the opportunity of beholding whatever has engaged the attention of the Metropolis for many years, we may be allowed to speak from comparison. On experience, therefore, we say that so grand and beautiful a spectacle, with, at the same time, a feast so rich and perfect, has not been presented to the public eye within our memory. Before ten in the morning the appearance was numerous, and about half after eleven the immense space was crowded to overflowing. The number was not short of 4,000, the greatest part of which were ladies. Their Majesties arrived about a quarter past twelve. The Royal pair were accompanied by Prince Edward and the Princess Royal, who sat on the King's right, the Princesses Augusta Sophia and Elizabeth on the Queen's left hand. The Coronation Anthem was the first piece; it was selected as a Salutation. Our readers can imagine better than we can describe the fullness of a band of more than 500 instruments.”
The News Letter added the following note – Handel died in London on 13th April, 1759. The festival referred to above was in commemoration of the 25th anniversary of the great master’s death.
Trade with Greenland – Belfast, 27th May, 1784. “We are happy to be able to announce through this channel that a very fine new vessel (to be called the Belfast) of about 500 tons burthen is purchased by some Belfast merchants for the Greenland trade. She is to make one voyage to Virginia. and one to Greenland every year. This is the first vessel yet purchased for the Greenland trade from Ireland.
Freedom of the City – Londonderry, 25th May, 1784. On Tuesday last the Mayor and other members of the Corporatíon of Londonderry gave an elegant entertainment in the Town Hall to G R Fitzgerald, Esq, nephew to the Earl of Bristol; at the same time Mr Fitzgerald was presented with the freedom of the city.”