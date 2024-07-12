Scarva set for a festival atmosphere as thousands expected to attend sham fight

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​The head of the Royal Black Institution is looking forward to the “festival atmosphere” at Scarva today.

Sovereign Grand Master Rev William Anderson said tens of thousands of supporters are expected to attend the famous Sham Fight and parade as the loyal order celebrates its culture and religion.

He said: “We are looking forward to a festival atmosphere and a fantastic day out for all the family to enjoy as the annual procession and Sham Fight takes place.

“The Thirteenth at Scarva is a blend of pageantry, colour, music and tradition.

The Royal Black Sham Fight at Scarva

“It is an occasion to emphasise the importance of our Reformed Christian faith through our public service of worship and the biblical scenes depicted on our wonderful banners.”

The event is hosted by the Scarva-based preceptory, the Sir Knight Alfred Buller Memorial RBP 1000, who have the honour of leading today’s parade.

Nine visiting preceptories, including visitors from Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the USA, will join the huge parade of around 4,800 participants.

Almost 70 bands, comprising flute, accordion, pipe, brass and silver, will accompany the Royal Black preceptories. Preceptories from Portadown, Markethill, Tandragee, Newry, Rathfriland, Mourne and Lower Iveagh (Dromore) will take part.

John Adair, who will again take on the role of King William III, said: “It is a day of historical significance, and we do all in our power to deliver an exciting performance that can be enjoyed by everyone.”

The procession will leave the assembly field on Gilford Road at 11.15am and make its way to the demesne, where the Sham Fight is due to begin at 1.30pm, and the religious service scheduled for 2pm.

Also today, Royal Black Institution members from Lurgan will travel to Bangor.

Andrew Hamill, Worshipful Master of Lurgan District No 2, said: “We are more than happy to be returning to Bangor, where we always receive a warm welcome, and we are expecting a strong turnout of supporters to add to the atmosphere of the day.”